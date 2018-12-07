How to Watch HoopHall West High School Invitational 2018 Online

Many of the country’s best high-school basketball players and teams are in Scottsdale this weekend for the prestigious 2018 HoopHall West invitational.

The Friday and Saturday games will be broadcast between ESPN+ and FloHoops, but ESPN+ offers a seven-day free trial and will have exclusive coverage of the bigger games:

ESPN+

This is where to watch the top games and players, including LaMelo Ball and Spire in the nightcap on Friday.

On Friday, starting at 6 p.m. ET: Gonzaga Prep (WA) vs. Modesto Christian (CA), Chicago Simeon (IL) vs Rancho Christian (CA), Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Denton Guyer (TX), and Spire Institute (OH) vs Bella Vista Prep (AZ)

On Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. ET: Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Gonzaga Prep (WA), Hillcrest Prep (AZ) vs Denton Guyer (TX), Pinnacle (AZ) vs Rancho Christian (CA), and Shadow Mountain (AZ) vs Chicago Simeon (IL)

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all the above games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

FloHoops

Some of the lower-level games will be on FloHoops, but it costs more per month than ESPN+ and doesn’t offer a free trial, so it’s probably only worth it if there’s a team you really want to watch.

On Friday, at midnight ET: Shadow Mountain (AZ) vs Phoenix Saint Mary’s (AZ)

On Saturday, starting at noon ET: Corona del Sol (AZ) vs Eleanor Roosevelt (MD), Rancho Solano Prep (AZ) vs Coronado (NV), Millennium (AZ) vs Rolling Hills (CA), and Perry (AZ) vs Modesto Christian (CA).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch the games on your computer via the FloSports website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FloSports app.

Games & Players to Watch

Spire Institute (OH) vs Bella Vista Prep (AZ), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+: The focus in this one will be on LaMelo Ball, who returned to high school in November after stints in his dad’s Junior Basketball League and the Lithuanian pro league. Ball’s running mate is Michigan State commit Rocket Watts, while Bella Vista Prep has two star guards in 4-star Arizona commit Terry Armstrong and 5-star junior Addison Patterson, who is the No. 23 recruit in the Class of 2020. What a backcourt battle this will be.

Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Gonzaga Prep (WA), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+: Not only are both teams inside the Top 20 in the national rankings, but 6-foot-10 Anton Watson (No. 45 in the 2019 class, Gonzaga commit) vs. 6-foot-8 Isaiah Cottrell (No. 57 in the 2020 class) will easily be one of the most entertaining individual matchups of the tournament.

Pinnacle (AZ) vs Rancho Christian (CA), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+: The top-ranked team in the tournament, No. 12 Rancho Christian features Evan Mobley, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class, his brother Isaiah, a USC commit who is No. 17 in this year’s class, and Dominick Harris, the No. 45 recruit in the 2020 class who is headed to Gonzaga. No. 22 Pinnacle counters with 5-star point guard and Arizona commit Nico Mannion, the No. 14 player in this year’s class. With such a massive collection of talent on both sides, this is probably the most anticipated game of the tournament.

Simeon (Chicago) vs Shadow Mountain (AZ), Saturday, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+: Antonio Reeves, who was with Shadow Mountain during their 4A state title run last year, will face his former teammates after transferring to Simeon in the offseason. Shadow Mountain, who are coached by Mike Bibby, still has plenty of talent in the former of Arizona State commit Jaelen House (the son of ASU legend and former NBA sharpshooter Eddie House) and 3-star guard Jovan Blacksher.