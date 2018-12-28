Instagram Update: Rockets’ Official Account Hilariously Trolled New Look

To say that the latest Instagram update was short-lived may be a bit of an understatement. The popular social media site opted to make a few big changes to their platform on Thursday but drew a massive amount of backlash in the process. The new-look update featured a sideways news feed and was picked apart by users from all over.

Even professional sports teams managed to get in on the action.

Shortly after the update had come to light, the Houston Rockets jumped onto the trolling train while using an infamous photo of NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden in the process.

For what it’s worth, Mehera Bonner of Cosmopolitan revealed that the update lasted just 17 minutes before it was reverted back. Apparently, there was a bit more to the story, or at least that’s the direction Instagram opted to go while explaining the situation.

Head of Instagram Responds to Update

I guess maybe this just wasn’t supposed to play out the way it did. Or, maybe the company realized this big change wasn’t a popular one, so backtracked quickly. Regardless, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram posted on Twitter shortly after to apologize and reveal the change was supposed to be a “small test.”

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Along with that, Jenna Amatulli of the Huffington Post revealed that Instagram provided them some insight into the situation, courtesy of an email from a company spokesperson.

Instagram told HuffPost that the update was “due to a bug.” “We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion,” a spokesperson said via email.

At the very least, Instagram users seemed to be happy after the decision was made to go back to the old look and feel. Whatever the next update is, we can safely assume that it won’t include a side-swipe as a way to go through your feed.

