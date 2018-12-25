How to Watch Blazers vs Jazz Online Without Cable

The Portland Trail Blazers will visit the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Christmas.

Blazers vs Jazz Preview

After winning 48 games and reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2017-18, the Jazz have limped out to a 16-18 record this year.

On the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday, they lost in a heartbreaker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 107-106.

Donovan Mitchell had a chance to tie the game with 1.5 seconds left when Russell Westbrook fouled the Jazz guard as he tried to dunk. But the second-year pro missed the front end of his pair of free throws. Then, needing a quick putback for the win, he accidentally made the second.

“Just missed the free throw,” Mitchell said, according to the Deseret News. “There’s no other way around it. That can’t happen. I thought it was in. Just in-and-out. That’s all I got.”

Utah carried a massive advantage in assists, 35 to 19, and took better care of the ball, turning it over 13 times to Oklahoma City’s 17. But the Thunder shot better percentages from the field, from deep, and from the free-throw line.

“We didn’t get the one tonight,” Kyle Korver said, per the Deseret News. “We wanted to get it, but … we’re building toward something good. You don’t want to accept that it’s going to happen, but I really feel like we’re building good habits, and that’s when you win, is when you have good habits.”

Mitchell scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished six assists. His backcourt mate Ricky Rubio amassed 14 dimes to go with 12 points, seven assists, and three steals.

“A loss is a loss. It hurts, but we can learn from that,” Rubio told the paper. “I think we’ve got to be encouraged the way we’re playing.”

The Trail Blazers (19-14) thought they had a regulation victory in the bag with a three-point lead over the Dallas Mavericks and 0.6 seconds remaining on Sunday night. But Mavs rookie Luka Doncic caught an inbounds pass and hit a fadeaway three-pointer as time expired to force overtime.

“As soon as he flipped the ball up in the air I was just like ‘He’s gonna make this and we’re going to have to go win this in overtime,’” Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said, according to The Oregonian.

The Portland star scored 33 points, including four in the extra period, to lead his team to a 121-118 victory.

“It was a wild finish,” Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said, per The Oregonian. “Obviously, Doncic hit an outstanding shot. We didn’t defend it well but it was an amazing shot. I’m glad the way we regrouped and kind of maintained the lead throughout overtime.”