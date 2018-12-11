Jimmy Butler Injury: How Much Time Will Sixers Star Miss?

The Philadelphia 76ers have been trending in the right direction since they have acquired star forward, Jimmy Butler. All was well just a week ago, but now it looks like there’s going to be some setbacks. No, Butler has not already grown upset in the locker room with the team as many may speculate.

Since Joel Embiid’s frustrated comments hit the internet, everybody jumped to conclusions about a Butler-Embiid feud. Turns out, everything is fine. Despite Butler and Embiid’s relationship still being intact, Butler has some other issues he has to deal with now off the court. On Monday night, the Sixers hosted the Detroit Pistons for the second consecutive game.

Although Philly came out on top once again, they took a loss in another department as Butler left the game with a suspected groin injury. Before everything went down, Butler turned in a performance with four rebounds, and two assists in 10 minutes. His night ended early, and now he is expected to miss some time moving forward.

How Serious Is Butler’s Injury?

Jimmy Butler's MRI today after leaving last night's game with a groin strain turned up no structural damage, league sources say. He is currently listed as doubtful for the Sixers game tomorrow against Brooklyn. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 11, 2018

Jimmy Butler underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning, and the Sixers were relieved to find out that Butler is not dealing with any structural damage. Despite Butler being okay though, he is most likely going to miss their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, as he already missed Sixers practice on Tuesday.

So, the bad news is that Butler will have to miss a game or two. The good news is that Butler’s injury does not seem severe, and right now he is listed as day-to-day. Hopefully, the Sixers medical staff can take care of Butler’s issue without any significant setbacks. After all, their medical team hasn’t really had any ringing endorsements in the past. With Butler expected to miss some more time, it will be interesting to see how the Sixers do without him once again.