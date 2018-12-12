Jimmy Butler Out: Sixers Starting Lineup Against Nets Without Butler

The Sixers are experiencing continued success since the acquisition of star guard Jimmy Butler, though he went down with a groin strain during the team’s win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Sixers fans may have had to hold their breath as Jimmy left the floor, but the team pulled out the win regardless and an MRI on Butler revealed no serious damage:

Jimmy Butler's MRI today after leaving last night's game with a groin strain turned up no structural damage, league sources say. He is currently listed as doubtful for the Sixers game tomorrow against Brooklyn. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 11, 2018

Though it could have been worse, the Sixers will now be without Butler for a bit. It’s unclear at this point exactly how much time he’ll miss, but it’s safe to assume that it’ll be at least a game or two. Luckily for the Sixers they have an abundance of star talent in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid–who contributed 18 and 24 points in the win over the Pistons, respectively–along with a strong supporting cast who got along just fine before Butler got to town.

That being said, the team has adjusted to having him in the ranks, and the starting lineup will look a bit different without him in it.

Sixers Starting Lineup Against Nets Without Jimmy Butler

The Sixers are sitting impressively at No. 3 in the packed Eastern Conference, which is currently led by the powerhouse Raptors and a Milwaukee Bucks team that’s on an absolute mission under new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The Celtics and Pacers are creeping up, though, and there’s no room for error as we approach the midpoint of the season. Every game counts, so here’s what the Sixers starting lineup could look like tonight without Butler in the ranks:

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: JJ Redick

SF: Furkan Korkmaz

PF: Wilson Chandler

C: Joel Embiid

The last time the Sixers had to put out a starting lineup without Butler, Markelle Fultz was involved. But now that Fultz is out indefinitely (and may never play with the team again, because who knows?) this lineup could go any way.

If Korkmaz doesn’t take Butler’s place, it’s possible that TJ McConnell could make his mark as a starter during the absence. He’s averaging 5.5 points per game but is making waves with his dogged full-court defense and hustle.

The two teams will face off tonight at 7:00 pm EST in Philadelphia.