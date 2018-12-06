Kansas City Chiefs Are Working out Kelvin Benjamin

The past week has been a tough and busy time for the Kansas City Chiefs. After the team decided to cut their star running back Kareem Hunt loose, they had to test out the free agency market for some potential backups to help out the replacement, Spencer Ware. Now, the Chiefs are looking to add some depth to the wide receiver position as they brought in the newly released wide receiver, Kelvin Benjamin.

It was a shocking release by the Buffalo Bills earlier this week. Although Benjamin wasn’t exactly tearing up defenses while with the Bills, nobody could really see his release coming. But Buffalo followed through and waived Benjamin. To nobody’s surprise, Kelvin Benjamin would not get claimed on the waiver wire, therefore making him a free agent.

Now, the Chiefs are going to give the veteran wide receiver a shot to make the team. On Thursday, it was announced by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that Kelvin Benjamin will work out in Kansas City on Thursday afternoon. No deal is guaranteed, but you have to assume that if Benjamin is the only wideout coming in for a tryout, then they have to have a good amount of interest there in the former Bills and Panthers wideout.

What Do the Chiefs Plan to Do?

Former Bills' WR Kelvin Benjamin, who cleared waivers yesterday, is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2018

At this point in the season, the Chiefs pretty much know that they are locking in a spot in the playoffs. Although they did lose one of their key contributors on offense, Kansas City is still significantly productive on the offensive side of the ball. And being a team that is preparing for a potential deep postseason run, they have to load up on all of the talented depth they can get.

The Chiefs have one of the more explosive wideouts in the game with Tyreek Hill, and a dynamic tight end in Travis Kelce to add into their stellar passing game. But aside from those two, there is a bit of a dropoff in talent for the other weapons. There is Sammy Watkins who has developed over time in his role within the Chiefs offense, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

Now, the Chiefs are going to see if Benjamin can help them out in any way. With 23 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown on the season, Benjamin wouldn’t exactly take the Chiefs offense above and beyond. However, the idea of adding another veteran doesn’t seem like a bad idea, when everybody else in the receiving game is either injury prone, or just average.