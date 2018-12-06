Kevin Durant Wants to Own an NBA Team in Seattle

Lately, professional sports teams have been appearing and relocating over the last few years. In football, Los Angeles has acquired not one, but two new teams. And Las Vegas picked one up as well. In hockey, Vegas got the Golden Knights, and now Seattle will have a new team in the works as well. Which all brings back what many have been asking for, for a while now. When will the city of Seattle have an NBA team again?

You remember the Seattle Supersonics right? Before they were the Oklahoma City Thunder, they were balling out in Seattle. But back in 2008, the team was relocated to OKC. Transferring isn’t new in sports, but it still always comes as a surprise when it happens. Ever since the move, the city of Seattle has been neglected from basketball. At first, it wasn’t a huge deal. But now everybody wants to see the Seattle Supersonics return to the league.

One player, in particular, would love to have some sort of involvement in bringing the team back. Actually, they would like to own the team one day. Former Seattle Supersonics forward, and current Golden State Warriors star, Kevin Durant may no longer be with the original franchise, but he would sure love to help make the Supersonics exist once again. And as a matter of fact, he would be interested in owning the team.

Kevin Durant Wants to Own the Supersonics Some Day?

Will the Supersonics ever return to the NBA? The question is still up in the air. I will say this though – if the NBA was going to bring on a new team, then there’s an excellent chance that it’s going to be the Seattle Supersonics. However, there are no discussions about bringing in a new franchise as of right now, despite everybody’s wishes.

It’s always cool to dream though, right? Durant played along with the entire situation as he discussed his dreams of owning an NBA team on Wednesday night after the Warriors took down the Cavs. ESPN asked Durant if he would be willing to own a Seattle basketball team in light of the NHL news. Durant enthusiastically responded to the question in the same way many other players would probably respond.

“Of course I would. No matter if it’s Seattle or any team, just to help young men grow. Or help men in the next phase of their lives as basketball players. Why not? Especially somebody who’s gone through it and been through just about everything as an NBA player, outside of getting traded, I’ve been through pretty much everything. I would love to give back to an organization, the knowledge that I’ve gained. So hell yeah I’d be interested.”

It wouldn’t have to be in Seattle, according to Durant. He would love to own an NBA team in any city as long as he has the opportunity to give back. But assuming that the franchise was in Seattle, it would be an incredible story to have Durant as the owner. After all, Durant was the face of the Sonics back when they drafted him with the second-overall pick in 2007.

Durant only spent one year with the Supersonics, but he did spend a good chunk of his career with the same franchise that just so happened to be another team. Although Durant wasn’t in Seattle for long, he still discusses the team from his rookie season quite often. So to see him potentially own the Seattle Supersonics in the future is still a pretty cool thought, even though it is a long shot to happen.