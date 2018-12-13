Kyle Kuzma Gets Roasted for Bold Pre-Game Fashion Choice

This isn’t the first time Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma has caught shade for his off-court attire, but tonight’s particular number had Twitter trolling him even harder than usual. The Los Angeles Lakers Twitter account posted pictures of Kuzma’s pre-game outfit, a very fashion-forward suit with wavy, disorienting lines on an oversized coat, with somewhat undersized pants. He finished off the outfit with a pair of black Nikes as he strolled into Houston’s Toyota Center.

Show 'em how to do it Kuz pic.twitter.com/W2NHwO03BJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 13, 2018

Last season, Kuzma was routinely roasted by none other than Lonzo Ball for his fashion choices, which was always hilarious to follow along with on social media. Nowadays, the whole world has gleefully joined in, and they had a lot to say about this outfit.

They gonna roast this man so bad. I can already see it 😭😭 — ANTHONY (@MANYYTHOUGHTS) December 13, 2018

They did.

Twitter Reacts to Kyle Kuzma’s Pregame ‘Fit

As usual, Twitter didn’t hold back when letting Kuzma have it. Here are some highlights:

He's like a back up dancer for Digital Underground — ThinkOn3 (@ThinkOn3) December 13, 2018

Kyle Kuzma wearing an optical illusion https://t.co/twHlsK8jEy — 2017 Dodgers Fan (@Kershianity) December 13, 2018

Kuz about to catwalk to the player introductions. pic.twitter.com/AuPKQXxlsI — Lord Irv (@Irv_Do) December 13, 2018

Kuz looks like that one rich grandma at a family event that shows off her expensive clothes and talks about how ruch she is and how her kids are poor — Did the Chargers win? (@BryantMV96) December 13, 2018

If you gonna dress like that you better drop 40 tonight and play solid D — Pig Miller (@Pig_Miller88) December 13, 2018

Rockets Host the Lakers Tonight

Unexpectedly, in spite of LeBron’s obvious impact, the Rockets are currently ranked far below the Los Angeles Lakers (whom many predicted would not even make the playoffs). Things are looking good for the Lakers, though, who are 17-10 and looking for their third win in a row against the downtrodden Houston team. Houston has a dismal record of 12-14–a shock for the former Western Conference Finals contender and the only team that really gave the Golden State Warriors a run for their money during last season’s dominant run by the Bay Area team. The Rockets are just above .500 at home right now, but another loss tonight will put them at 6-6.

Kuzma has been a standout for the Lakers recently–he dropped 33 points against the Heat on Monday–and after months of speculation about whether Brandon Ingram or Kuzma would be LeBron’s right-hand man in LA, Kuzma is coming out on top of late. Besides his 33 against the Heat, he also matched LeBron’s 20 in their previous win against the Grizzlies. He’s up to averaging 17.9 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists, and has become even more of a staple for this Lakers team.

The two teams will face off tonight at 7:00 pm CST.

