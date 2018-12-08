Kyler Murray’s Baseball & NFL Draft Options Remain Open

Kyler Murray has been purposefully vague about his potential Major League Baseball and NFL future. Murray declined to comment on his pro future during the College Football Awards media night.

After maintaining his commitment to MLB throughout the season, Murray not shooting down NFL rumors is enough to show the Oklahoma quarterback is at least considering pro football.

Murray was selected by the Oakland A’s as the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft, but Murray had an agreement with the club that he could play one season of college football at Oklahoma. Publicly, Murray’s agent Scott Boras continues to emphasize his client intends to report to the A’s this spring.

“Kyler said more than a week ago that he’s going to spring training,” Boras told the San Francisco Chronicle. “When people come around this kid and ask him all this stuff about his future and he said, ‘We’ll talk about it after the season,’ that’s what he’s saying. His attitude is, ‘The Oakland A’s gave me an opportunity to fulfill a personal goal in college football and when it’s complete, I’ll return to my contractual commitment.’”

Boras is sticking up for Murray, but until the Oklahoma quarterback unequivocally rules out the NFL there is going to continue to be speculation on a potential pro football future. Heading into the Big 12 title game, Murray told ESPN’s Tim Tebow that he would “see what happens” after the season.

“I think that’s something me and my family will talk about at the end of the season and weigh out the options of what the NFL thinks of me,” Murray told Tebow per the San Francisco Chronicle. “Right now, my future’s kinda already planned out, but we’ll see what happens.”

Murray Signed a $4.6 Million Contract With the Oakland A’s

According to Spotrac, Murray signed a $4.6 million contract with the A’s. The A’s vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane explained after the draft that the team believes they got a bargain on Murray.

“Everyone was sort of dancing around the obvious,” Oakland’s vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane told MLB.com. “I knew who they really wanted, but they were fearful of sort of dealing with the whole football issue…And probably about 36 hours before the Draft, I was talking to David [Forst], and I said, ‘We should take Kyler Murray; that’s who everyone wants to take.’ Everyone kind of looked at me as if [asking], ‘Is that OK?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do it. If it’s the best player, we’re going to take him.’ I think it really energized everyone. No one really wanted to mention the whole football thing and I said, ‘Hey, listen guys. In January, we’re going to be really excited that this kid is playing for the Oakland A’s. We’re going to be hitting ourselves in January if we haven’t taken this kid.’ That’s when we called Scott, and it happened pretty quickly.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay Speculates Murray Would Be a 1st Round Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Murray’s NFL stock has never been higher, and the Oklahoma quarterback has likely been helped by the recent success of smaller quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield. ESPN’s Todd McShay speculated that Murray would be a first-round pick if he entered the 2019 NFL draft, while Mel Kiper Jr. has him as a second round pick because of his 5’11” height.

The Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema also believes Murray has the potential to be a first-round NFL pick.

Especially in this weak quarterback class, there is a path for Murray to be a first round pick, even as a quarterback who is 5-foot-10, well below what many teams would have as their threshold for selecting a quarterback.

Murray’s Baseball Stats Show Why He Was a Top 10 Pick

During the 2018 Oklahoma baseball season, Murray had a .296 batting average with 56 hits, 10 home runs and 47 RBI.

“He can fly, he can throw, he can steal bases, he has plus bat speed and he makes good contact,” one MLB executive told MLB.com. “He’s not that raw at the plate. He’s got a line-drive stroke with some power. I think he’s got a chance to be a true five-tool guy; it’s just a matter of whether he’s going to play the game or not.”

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s Baseball Stats Explain Selection of MLB Over NFL Draft