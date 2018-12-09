Kyler Murray Is a Late First-Round Pick, Says NFL General Manager

The great debate outside of Kyler Murray’s professional future is whether he is a first-round pick or not in the 2019 NFL Draft. At this point, we are all well-aware of Oklahoma star quarterback, Kyler Murray, and his future. Despite being a football star, Murray has made a deal with the Oakland Athletics, giving them his word that he will take the baseball route, and play in the MLB. While the NFL route is still on the table, it’s looking better and better for Murray as the accolades pile on.

This year, the NFL Draft class for quarterback’s is nothing compared to what it has been over the last couple of years. With maybe only one or two prospects viewed as first-round picks, Kyler Murray just might be the top dog. Unfortunately, we may never know. Last week, Murray made it known that he would like to try and play both sports professionally. But we honestly know that whichever NFL team takes the chance on him, they most likely won’t allow him to double-dip on sports in the early fall.

Will all of the recent NFL hype behind Murray sway his decision though? For example – A few weeks ago, Murray was a highly-touted prospect in the NCAA, but he was not viewed as a first-round pick. Now, with a couple more games under his belt, and a Heisman Trophy on his shelf, Murray just might be considered to be a first-round pick by NFL front offices at this point.

Is Kyler Murray Considered to Be First-Round Worthy?

An NFL general manager speaking Saturday about Heisman-Trophy winner Kyler Murray: “I really believe he’s a first-round pick, a late first, I really do. And the fact that Baker (Mayfield) is having a great year will help Murray, too….He’s going to be a first-round pick.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2018

ESPN NFL Insider had a conversation with an unnamed source that just so happens to be an NFL General Manager. According to said source, Kyler Murray is a first-round pick if he declares for the NFL Draft. Maybe not the No. 1 overall pick like his Sooners’ buddy, Baker Mayfield. But a first-round pick, nonetheless. This isn’t all that surprising considering that Murray is now a Heisman winner. But his undersized frame is no longer an issue to NFL front offices.

Murray is the real deal, and that showed in 2018. With over 4,000 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions, the Sooners Junior quarterback is a gamer. Unfortunately, the NFL is still not in his professional plans. Despite all of the potential NFL Draft hype coming up, Murray’s baseball agent says that he will still play in the MLB.

Murray Is Still Going to Pursue Baseball

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Murray is out on the NFL no matter what. Scott Boras, who is Murray’s agent for baseball made this quite clear early on Sunday morning. Although Murray has gone from playing strictly baseball to wanting to play both sports, it doesn’t really matter much. Murray is on contract with the A’s, and he is going to honor that whether NFL teams like it or not.

“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season,” Boras said this week over the phone. “After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done.”

Despite all of the NFL hype, we may never know where Kyler Murray would actually get drafted. But at least we know that the Sooners’ quarterback is now viewed as a late first-rounder at least. When the season was still young, Murray’s size alone had him looking like another Russell Wilson situation where he drops to the third-round by default. But after hoisting the Heisman on Saturday, Murray proved to be the real deal. Unfortunatley, we will never truly know what would happen unless somehow Murray gets out of his contract with Oakland.