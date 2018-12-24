Lakers News: LaVar Ball Chimes In On L.A.’s Potential Pursuit Of Anthony Davis

LaVar Ball has been pretty quiet for awhile, but something had to tell you that wouldn’t last very long. The founder of the Big Baller Brand and father of Los Angeles Lakers’ point guard Lonzo Ball decided to give his two cents on the team’s potential pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar Anthony Davis.

Ball doesn’t think the Lakers need The Brow.

Take a look at the video:



Hmmm…OK, LaVar. The Lakers are certainly playing much better basketball over the past month or so, but it’s difficult to imagine any team being just fine without a 6’10” 25-year-old who is averaging 28.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.7 blocks per game.

Davis’ numbers read like the stat line for an NBA 2K MyCareer player who has the difficulty settings on Rookie. Perhaps LaVar doesn’t want Davis with the Lakers because he fears his son may be included in any deal that would bring The Brow to the City of Angels.

LaVar always talked about Lonzo playing for the Lakers. He’s an L.A. guy and very much a family man. He enjoys having his son play close to home. A trade–especially to New Orleans–would change things up quite a bit.

Nonetheless, I’m sure Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka won’t be considering LaVar’s player personnel advice if and when an opportunity to acquire Davis presents itself. Davis is in the third year of a five-year $127 million dollar deal. However, he is eligible to become a free agent after the 2019-20 season, if he chooses to exercise a player option. That’s almost a given, provided he’s healthy because he stands to make even more if he opts out and then signs a new deal.

There has been speculation the Pelicans might entertain the thought of dealing the All-Star this season, or during the offseason if they are convinced he won’t re-sign with them. I wonder if Davis will have second thoughts about signing with the Lakers, if that’s indeed on his mind, after hearing LaVar’s comments?

Probably not.