Lakers Rumors: John Wall And Damian Lillard Could Be Targets

The rumors connecting Washington Wizards guard John Wall to the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going away anytime soon.

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball was reportedly offered as a major piece of a package designed to entice the Wizards to part with Wall. According to reports, the Wizards declined, but somehow, we’ve probably not heard the last of that deal.

The Wizards have won three games in a row, which will likely subside some of the internal grumblings that plagued them earlier this season. However, if the team were to hit the skids again, especially ahead of the trade deadline, talks of moving Wall and/or Bradley Beal would likely heat up again.

Beal is another player who has been linked to the Lakers in trade talk and speculation.

Of the two Wizards option, Beal might be the best fit. He’s an above-average three-point shooter, but also a player capable of getting his own offense. That might be a more ideal combination as Wall only excels in one of those areas. James needs players who can both play off him and score in isolation or in one-on-one drives.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is another guard who has been mentioned in conjunction with the Lakers. LeBron James is said to be fond of Lillard, and it is believed he asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to deal Kyrie Irving to Portland in exchange for Dame once Uncle Drew couldn’t be persuaded to stay in Ohio.

While talk of a Lillard-to-Lakers deal hasn’t been as lively as the Wall rumors, this is another deal that could be explored before the NBA trade deadline. The Blazers are a fringe playoff team that may not be in a position to improve dramatically with its current core.

A move that sends Lillard or high-scoring backcourt mate CJ McCollum elsewhere isn’t out of the question.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are on a four-game winning streak despite dealing with injuries to Rajon Rondo and now Brandon Ingram. If the team continues its winning ways, Lakers management might be more inclined to stick with LeBron and the young core while waiting for the offseason, or a too-good-to-pass-up deal for a guy like the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis.