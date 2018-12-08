Lakers Starting Lineup Without Ingram in Memphis

Los Angeles Lakers Brandon Ingram went down on December 5th with an ankle injury during the team’s win over the San Antonio Spurs (who they played again just last night), and he’s expected to be out for at least one week.

LA Times reporter Tania Ganguli reported that Ingram would be re-evaluated in one week after an MRI confirmed the sprain, which will be this coming Wednesday. He’ll be missing tonight, and Michael Beasley will also be absent as he attends to a family matter.

The Lakers just provided an update on Brandon Ingram after his MRI Thursday evening. It confirmed an ankle sprain and he will be re-evaluated in one week. They also said Michael Beasley has been excused from the team tonight to tend to his family health matter. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 8, 2018

Last night’s loss against the Spurs was a bit of a shock as the San Antonio team came from behind to eventually win by 13 points.

“I thought we played well enough to win that game for three quarters then they just took over in that fourth,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said after the game.

The game had a heck of a highlight reel for the Lakers, but ultimately they weren’t able to pull it out.

🎥 Lakers can't keep up with San Antonio's hot shooting down the stretch and fall to the Spurs, 120-133. pic.twitter.com/1tJEodVbXR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 8, 2018

LeBron James had an outstanding 35 points in the loss, and Kyle Kuzma (who has been playing great lately) contributed 27. Besides that, Lonzo Ball threw in 13 points and 11 assists, and KCP added 12. The team’s play has been improving, but it’s a deflating from-behind loss to a lower-ranked team that may set them back a bit, especially now that they’ll be without Ingram.

Lakers Starting Lineup in Memphis Without Brandon Ingram

In last night’s loss, Josh Hart entered the starting lineup as a backup for Ingram. The Lakers may go with the same lineup tonight as Hart has been a solid piece for them throughout the season. He’s averaging 8.9 points per game and 3.2 rebounds, though he contributes many intangibles as well.

That being said, here’s what the Lakers starting lineup could look like tonight without BI:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Josh Hard

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: LeBron James

C: JaVale McGee

The Grizzlies Will be a Battle

Though the Grizzlies are a small-market team that is historically overlooked, they’re nobody to mess with this year. They’re a shocking fifth-place team in a stacked Western Conference that is all kinds of jumbled this year. They’ve got just 9 losses on the season and are led by guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol, who run the offense and play the pick-and-roll with more efficiency and veteran savvy than most.

The Lakers are just beneath them in the rankings with their own 15-10 record so a win tonight for either team will be key in either maintaining or improving their standings as we approach the midpoint of the season.