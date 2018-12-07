WATCH: LaMarcus Aldridge Accused of Trying to Intentionally Injure Players

In one of the more interesting videos to come to light as of late, social media is running wild with rumblings around San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. While the Spurs big man has had an up-and-down start to the year but posted fairly solid numbers, it’s his defense that’s drawing attention, and not for a good reason.

Multiple videos accusing Aldridge of trying to injure opposing players came to light. Here’s a look at them, so you can decide for yourself:

Aldridge building a resume pic.twitter.com/QwLlXZW2YN — GlassHalfFultz (@pickuphoop) December 6, 2018

Aldridge thinks he’s slick. He got Ingram and tried getting LeBron too. Do something @nba pic.twitter.com/UxsmgdBQOf — ‎ً (@33643pts) December 6, 2018

It’s tough to speculate off these videos, but another came to light shortly after Brandon Ingram injured his ankle by landing on Aldridge’s foot in a similar situation to the one above. It actually led to the Spurs forward receiving a technical apparently in the process.

Brandon Ingram missed both previous games vs Spurs -San Antonio won both. Conspiracy me believes this would explain why LaMarcus Aldridge would make a dirty play. Refs saw it the same, as they gave Aldridge a technical foul. #SAvsLAL pic.twitter.com/H9ld4QyiZ1 — LosRealAli West (@LosRealAli) December 6, 2018

It seems many NBA fans believe this to be true, and obviously, Lakers fans were angry with Aldridge after the game. The situation is only bound to get more tense and heated, as the two teams are set to meet again on Friday night.

Twitter Reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge

Many of the reactions that first came to light involved a whole lot of NSFW responses and cursing in the direction of Aldridge. It’s apparent that this is something bothering fans and causing some concern ahead of the Lakers’ second game in three nights against San Antonio. Here’s a look at a few of the reactions (tamer ones).

I really liked Aldridge too… But this is unforgivable. — Meephero (@Drataku9) December 7, 2018

This dude lamarcus Aldridge is dirty for that play https://t.co/QBKlgdCT78 — kwame porter (@k1ng_porter) December 7, 2018

I hope Brandon Ingrams ankle is not to Bad. LaMarcus Aldridge has a history of sticking his leg under shooters. I'm not saying it was on purpose. But when someone shows you who they are,,,,, Believe Them.👈 — Joe Cathcart (@cathcart_jc) December 6, 2018

LaMarcus Aldridge out here ruining things for L.A. again — El Mariscal! (@BronzeMars) December 7, 2018

The entire situation is eye-opening, and it should be worth monitoring to see if the league has anything to say about it. Specifically following the technical given to Aldridge in the last game against the Lakers. Time will tell, but this is a situation to monitor moving forward and considering the teams play tonight, it’s a game there’ll likely be a close eye on.

READ NEXT: The Warriors Are Still Heavy Favorites to Win the NBA Title

