WATCH: LaMelo Ball & SPIRE Institute Take On Lebron James’ Alma Mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary

LaMelo Ball has come a long way since his days at Chino Hills High School where he and his brothers LiAngelo and Lonzo became known for their high-level basketball IQs and shooting ability. Since then, all three Ball brothers have gone on their own separate paths with LaMelo’s being one of the most interesting.

LaMelo and his brother LiAngelo went on to play professional basketball overseas in Lithuania for BC Prienu Vytautas. The Ball brothers’ presence alone helped market growth for Lithuania’s basketball scene during their short stint with the team. And now, LaMelo’s back in the United States and enrolled at SPIRE Institute Academy as of last month.

As a member of the 3-1 SPIRE Varsity Basketball team, LaMelo is once again drawing the attention of basketball enthusiasts everywhere. Recruiters from both DUKE and Kentucky have been spotted at SPIRE games to scout the now 6-7 combo-guard. And his latest effort against Lebron James’ alma mater of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School is once again drawing the attention of the masses. Check out full highlights of last night’s SPIRE vs SVSMHS head-to-head basketball matchup in the video above.

LaMelo Ball has come a long way from those 92-point games at Chino Hills and jacking the ball up from nearly half-court. Since playing professionally in Lithuania, LaMelo has acquired an extreme amount of discipline, increased court vision, and improved on his distribution skills.

In this particular game, LaMelo Ball had his worst offensive performance since joining SPIRE back in November, scoring only a total of nine points through the neutral conference game. However, Ball was a nuisance on the defensive end of the court and was able to grab seven rebounds and dish out six assists. SPIRE was led by 6-0 senior, Mark ‘Rocket’ Watts who notched 27 points during SPIRE’s 81-58 win over Lebron James’ former high school.

As time moves forward, LaMelo Ball is proving why he could an asset for a major division one NCAA Basketball team. Not only can the guard score at will, but he’s also willing to get others involved and remain pesky on the defensive side of the ball a la his brother Lonzo Ball. In the upcoming months, LaMelo and LaVar Ball will have a decision to make in regards to where the former-UCLA commit will land collegiately.

With that said, where do you think the youngest Ball brother will end up playing his college ball at and will be as effective as he is at that higher level of competition? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

