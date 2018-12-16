WATCH: This Impression of LaMelo Ball’s Play Style is Perfect

The youngest Ball brother, LaMelo, gained notoriety on the family’s reality show Ball in the Family as the goofy baby of the clan. He’s a bit more grown up now than he was when the show first started–the 165 lb 6’5″ player is a promising college prospect as he approaches the middle of his final high school season–but much like his brother Lonzo, his on-court mannerisms are an easy target for those looking to troll him.

This video, which went viral recently, is a perfect example of that. It shows a young player impersonating Ball, right down to his in-air finger rolls (from below the hip), his wonky fadeaway shot (which often goes in, to be fair), and his post-scoring jersey wipe. Take a look:

LaMelo’s Play Style Earns Him Comparisons to Brother Lonzo

His lackadaisical play style–though effective, he is a good player–is reminiscent of his brother Lonzo’s, who caught flak early in his rookie year for appearing, well, less than fired up on-court. The style sometimes comes off as lazy, though both Ball brothers are solid players at the end of the day.

Lonzo and LeBron, in fact, became the most recent tandem since Vince Carter and Jason Kidd in 2007 to both record a triple-double in a game, and the most recent Lakers to do so since Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson back in 1982.

Lonzo notched 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in December 15th’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, and James tacked on 24, 12, and 11 himself. Lonzo is streaky, but the second-year Lakers point guard is well on his way to becoming an even higher-profile NBA player than his family name had preemptively earned him.

LaMelo Ball is Having a Strong Season at Spire Academy

After taking some time away from school (and America) to play professionally in Lithuania alongside his brother LiAngelo, LaMelo is back in the USA at Spire Academy in Ohio. He’s having a promising season there so far and is expected to play in college in spite of some controversy over his already-professional background.

Oop city for LaMelo Ball as Spire gets off to a quick start on ESPN+ 🔥#HoophallWest @MELOD1P @SPIRE_Institute pic.twitter.com/0WjK55XjiM — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) December 8, 2018

Most recently, he unofficially visited Michigan and caught the Wolverines’ 70-62 victory over Western Michigan. LaMelo will be eligible to play in college, as his family insists that the underaged player accepted no pay during his professional tenure in Lithuania.

