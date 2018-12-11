WATCH: LeBron James Makes Perfect Instagram Video for Dwyane Wade

It’s never easy to see a friend ride off in the sunset and call it a career, but that’s what Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is set to do following this season. And ahead of Monday’s game, which will likely be the final time Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James squares off with his close friend, he had a message.

And LeBron opted to channel Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from the infamous movie Bad Boys to show his appreciation of Wade (per CBC Athletes).

The close relationship between James and Wade is well documented, and it goes back even before the “Big Three” with the Heat. While the duo shared the floor in Miami from 2010-11 to 2013-14, they also met back up for a portion of the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron and Wade’s Impressive Run Together

Of the four seasons the two future Hall-of-Famers shared in Miami, they made it to the NBA Finals in each season while winning the title twice. Those two victories came in the 2011-12 and 2012-12 seasons, with the heat winning 66 games in the latter year. They also managed to post a winning percentage of 69.7 or more in three of the four years also.

With Wade set to retire at the end of the year, the friends may not meet on the court anymore, but there’s no question they’ll remain close off it and spend plenty of time together. After all, the friendship of LeBron and Wade is arguably one of the most well-documented in the entire NBA, and it was a huge reason why the “Big Three” even started.

Who knows, we may even have to credit all superteams in the NBA to these two All-Stars.

