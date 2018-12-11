Knicks Rumors: LeBron James Clears Air on ‘The Garden’ Comments

LeBron James sent New York Knicks fans into a frenzy on Monday night. Following what many expect to be his final game against close friend Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, James made a comment that turned some heads. When the final buzzer sounded, the duo embraced and spoke about their careers.

Part of what was said by LeBron included a comment that the final showdown between the two was “either here [Staples Center] or The Garden, that’s it.” While many believed that meant the Knicks had a chance at James in free agency, that apparently wasn’t the case.

After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers star cleared the air, as Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles revealed.

LeBron James said in reference to his "here or the Garden" comment that no other venue could have held this final duel between LeBron and Wade other than those two venues. (Not that he was thinking of signing with the #Knicks) — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 11, 2018

It’s not all that surprising to hear that this is what LeBron meant with his comments, and quite a few others did believe that this was the case. Regardless, Knicks fans can’t be blamed for thoughts of arguably the greatest NBA player ever running the show at Madison Square Garden.

Final Moments Between James and Wade

While the Lakers held off the Heat in this final game, it was the aftermath of the game which drew the attention, just prior to “The Garden” comments. Here’s a look at the full final sequence and the embrace afterward between the two.

Awesome ending at Staples.

LeBron clamps Wade with game on line, the two embrace and share moment one last time. pic.twitter.com/EfatlzPHP4 — . (@WorldWideWob) December 11, 2018

This all stems from the fact that this is Wade’s final season in the NBA, as he’ll retire following the year. The duo spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat, winning two titles in the process. Their “Big Three,” complete with Chris Bosh, was the start of the superteam run in the NBA and is realistically one of the big reasons we see so many other stars coming together now.

