Luka Doncic Hilariously Trolled by DeAndre Jordan for ‘Model’ Photos

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic has taken the league by storm and is quickly becoming one of the next rising stars at the NBA level. He’s helped the Mavericks put together a strong start to the 2018-19 season and seems to only be getting better as well. But even a 19-year-old rookie phenom isn’t clear from some trolling by teammates.

That was proven true recently when Mavericks teammate DeAndre Jordan apparently stole Doncic’s phone and posted the pictures on his camera roll. With all of them being just of his face, Jordan joked that they were model photos and stated that Doncic is ‘taking model gigs in 2019.’ Not surprisingly, the rookie took it in a stride and was able to laugh about the entire thing too, even calling himself a “pretty guy,” per CBC Athletes.

The fact Doncic rolled with the punches here was pretty awesome, and it’s also become apparent that he and Jordan have built a solid rapport. There’s been proof of this both with their on-court production and also the fact that they’ve been seen chatting on the bench and even celebrating often during games.

This pass from Doncic to Jordan in Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans was impressive (courtesy of the Mavericks).

Even more than their on-court connection when it comes to lobs and alley-oops, it’s pretty apparent that Doncic is a fan of Jordan’s game. The Mavericks also provided a nice moment showing the rookie’s incredible excitement level after his teammate threw down a huge dunk against the Orlando Magic.

Luka Doncic’s Stats & Red-Hot Recent Stretch

On the year, the 6-foot-7 guard-forward has averaged 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.9 percent from the field while playing 32.4 minutes through the team’s first 32 games. The scariest part is that Doncic seems to be getting progressively better and more comfortable as well.

The Mavericks’ young star has flirted with a triple-double on various occasions. Most recently, he scored 21 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 122-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

