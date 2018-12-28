WATCH: Luke Kornet Enters Knicks Lineup Nets Seven 3 Pointers Vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Luke Kornet entered David Fizdale’s starting lineup over Enes Kanter and dominated instantly!

Seven three-pointers to be exact!

Make that SEVEN treys for Luke Kornet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HaH0NcbjNo — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 28, 2018

With the Knicks losing 10 of their last 11 games, Knicks head coach, David Fizdale started Kornet in Thursday nights game over Enes Kanter.

ESPN’s Ian Begley first reported the Knicks’ move, Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Per sources: the Knicks are considering a lineup change that shifts center Luke Kornet into the starting lineup against Milwaukee on Thursday. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 27, 2018

Kanter wasn’t happy. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) December 27, 2018

Luke Kornet adelantó en el quinteto titular a Enes Kanter. Lleva 5 triples hoy y 17 puntos en total. pic.twitter.com/5SyhCLCcEp — 24segundos.es (@24segundos_es) December 28, 2018

Kornet finished the game with 23 points (7-11 3PT) and 5 assists vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in his first start of the season.

With the loss, the Knicks dropped 11 of their last 12 games and New York currently has the second-worst record in the NBA.