Markelle Fultz’s Teammates Are Concerned about Him, Says NBA Insider

Times are tough once again for Philadelphia 76ers former first pick, Markelle Fultz. Ever since his arrival in the NBA, Fultz has struggled to stay on the court. His attorney/agent blames it on his health, while his coach Brett Brown has mentioned the ‘yips’ playing a big part in his first-year failure to meet expectations as a first pick. A million other theories have been linked to the second-year guard, but Fultz’s teammates are starting to get concerned.

For a player who was once known for his ability to shoot the ball, Fultz has shocked the NBA world with his visibly ugly jump shot form and struggles to score on offense. It’s easy to blame the shoulder pain on the results, but it’s strange to see that sometimes Fultz looks like his old self when he shoots on occasion.

While many theories go around on the internet about Fultz’s issues, a lot of fans and even NBA executives are starting to believe that the root of Fultz’s problems actually come from a mental standpoint, and isn’t exactly physical. And as Fultz continues to stray away from the team as he meets more specialists in other states, word around the league is that his Sixers teammates are starting to grow concerned with Fultz’s well-being, according to ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

What’s the Word behind the Scenes?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will continue to see medical specialists about his right shoulder into next week, continuing a search for solutions that has included several rounds of examinations in recent days, league sources told ESPN. The Sixers will wait until Fultz completes those appointments before approximating his next steps on a return to the franchise, a team official told ESPN. Fultz’s teammates are increasingly concerned about his overall well-being beyond his struggles on the court, league sources told ESPN. The organization has expressed its support as Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, completes his consultations in the coming days.

The Team Has Fultz’s Back No Matter What

Will Fultz Be Back?

By now, the Sixers assumed that they would have heard back from Fultz and his camp about the results of their multiple visits to shoulder specialists in New York City. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they received what they wanted to hear. Therefore, Fultz is off to St. Louis, Missouri to seek some more help.

At this point, Fultz’s separation from the team is starting to get a bit concerning. Especially if his teammates are worried that being away from the team’s facility is beginning to take a toll on his mental health through all of this. Fultz is expected to return to the team with results sometime after the weekend, but nothing is guaranteed as of now.

Some believe that Fultz could drag this out a little bit longer, while others think that the second-year guard had checked out from the Sixers a couple of weeks ago when he played his final seven minutes on the court before being deactivated from the roster.