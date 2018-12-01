McKenzie Milton’s Injury: When Will UCF QB Return to Play?

McKenzie Milton suffered a serious leg injury in UCF’s regular season finale against South Florida and underwent emergency surgery hours later on November 23. UCF head coach Josh Heupel declined to comment on the specific timeline for Milton to return to the field and noted Milton’s family would be releasing information as they deemed appropriate.

Milton has more surgery ahead as the Milton family detailed in a statement. Milton suffered nerve damage and will have to have reconstructive knee surgery. A return date is likely to be unknown until the surgery has been completed and the nerve issues are re-evaluated as well.

Here’s the full statement released by the Milton family.

On behalf of our son, McKenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries. His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care. At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time. McKenzie and our entire family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support and well wishes. McKenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship this Saturday. At this time, McKenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care, and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family. Aloha. Mark & Teresa Milton

Milton Attended UCF Quarterback Meetings From the Hospital Via FaceTime

good to see 🔟 in our meetings today 🖤❗️ pic.twitter.com/XL6GoeL9dr — Darriel Mack Jr ™ (@DJMactastic1) November 28, 2018

While college football fans are sure to be curious about Milton’s athletic future, Milton has a long road ahead and the main concern is the UCF quarterback returning to full health. Milton is still at Tampa General as he recovers from surgery, but attended several of the UCF quarterback meetings via FaceTime as UCF prepared to take on Memphis in the AAC conference championship game.

“McKenzie’s all about helping who’s under him, and I know he’s going to give all his knowledge to DJ to help him,” UCF receiver Gabe Davis explained to ESPN. “McKenzie would love to see DJ do better than him in this game, because that’s the type of person he is.”

Milton’s teammates have noted they are using his injury as a way to galvanize the team to try to finish off their second undefeated season.

“We’re playing for 10,” center Jordan Johnson told ESPN. “We’re going to go out there and put it all out there for McKenzie, because we know that’s what he’d want.”

Darriel Mack Jr. will get the start at quarterback for UCF against Memphis and is expected to start in their bowl game as well. Here’s a look at the play where Milton sustained the injury, but please be advised that it is a graphic video.