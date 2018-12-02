Melvin Gordon Injury: When Will the Chargers RB Return?

The Los Angeles Chargers have entered the 2018 NFL season trying to make a statement. As they sit just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs within the AFC West, the Chargers are looking like a playoff threat each and every week. Unfortunately, they are going to have to deal with a minor setback for now. The keyword here is “minor.”

Last week, Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon suffered a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals. While the injury had many Chargers fans/Gordon fantasy owners worried, everybody can take a deep breathe now as the damage is far from concerning in a long-term light. Gordon is going to be just fine, and the Chargers won’t be missing him for too long.

According to ESPN’s NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Gordon’s time out will not last very long. It looks like the team anticipates a two-week timeframe at the most. There’s a chance already that Gordon can play in next week’s game. If not next week, then definitely the following. This is excellent news for the Chargers, as Gordon is coming off of a two-touchdown game before going down with the injury against the Cardinals just last week.

What Should Fantasy Owners Do?

Missing Gordon in your fantasy lineups can definitely be detrimental to your teams moving forward. The second running back on the depth chart is Austin Ekeler, but expect to see the Chargers sprinkle in some of the rookie, Justin Jackson as well. For a temporary replacement, Ekeler is the go-to guy. Assuming that Jackson will only get a few carries here and there, it isn’t worth trying to stash Jackson away in deeper leagues.

Hopefully, Gordon will be good to go sooner than later but don’t expect to see him out for too long. Depending on the league, the Chargers running back should be getting back onto the field just in time for fantasy playoffs. For now, though, running with Austin Ekeler will be the safest bet.