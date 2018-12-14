Melvin Gordon’s Injury: When Will Chargers RB Return to Play Again?

Melvin Gordon will miss another week as he continues to recover from injury. NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz reported Gordon will not play against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

“Just spoke to Melvin Gordon, he said he was feeling alright but when I asked him if he was gonna give a shot tonight, he shook his head sideways, indicating a no…After a conversation with Anthony Lynn, he said it’ll be smart to hold him out tonight. Had to make a hard decision, but allowed Gordon to make a case. Their hope being that the #Chargers have plenty more big games ahead that they’ll need their star back for,” Ruiz tweeted.

Earlier this week, Gordon noted he would not play if he could not make his normal quick cuts, as he felt he would be hurting the team. With Austin Ekeler out as well, Justin Jackson is expected to get the bulk of the touches for the Chargers. Gordon has not played since Week 12 meaning this is the third straight game he has missed.

Gordon Will Have an Additional 8 Days to Try to Get Ready for the Chargers’ Week 16 Matchup With the Ravens

The good news is Gordon will now have an extended period to get ready for Week 16 since the Chargers are playing on a short week. Los Angeles does not play again until December 22nd, and Gordon’s status could come down to the wire once again. It looks promising for Gordon to potentially suit up again in Week 16.

According to ESPN, Gordon is recovering from a sprained knee, and it sounds like the running back wanted to play before being overruled by Chargers head coach Anonthy Lynn.

“I’ve been grinding hard to get back and we’re still trying to decide what we’re going to do,” Gordon told ESPN earlier this week. “I know Coach is trying to be careful and doesn’t want me to further hurt myself or things like that. So we’ll see where that goes, but I’m a lot stronger and more confident than I was last week.”

Gordon sustained the injury in Week 12 against the Cardinals. ESPN’s Eric Williams reported Gordon’s initial diagnosis was an MCL injury.

“I’m told initial diagnosis is an MCL knee injury for RB Melvin Gordon. He will have further evaluation on Monday, but real possibility Gordon misses next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Williams tweeted after Gordon was injured.

The Chargers are hoping to have Gordon back for their playoff run. Los Angeles entered their AFC West showdown a game back from the Chiefs. A win over Kansas City continues to give them a chance to win the division and secure a first-round bye. A loss likely means the Chargers would be playing on the road on Wild Card weekend.