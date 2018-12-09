LeBron James Reacts to ‘Miami Miracle’ as Dolphins Top Patriots

The ending of the Miami Dolphins’ 34-33 win over the New England Patriots in Week 14 sent the internet into a frenzy. It was a 69-yard touchdown which featured a hook-and-ladder and another lateral on top of that. When all was said and done, it was running back Kenyan Drake who weaved his way through the defense and into the end zone for the victory.

After the game, one of the first to react was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who was left completely stunned.

WOW WOW WOW!! #DolphinsPats Somebody please go check on my boy @CuffsTheLegend right now!! He’s going to hurt someone 😤😤🤬🤬🤯🤯🤯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 9, 2018

If you missed the play, LeBron’s reaction wasn’t at all surprising based on how the game ended. Here’s a look at the wild moment and a bit of the ensuing celebration which quickly got underway in Miami.

The victory moved the Dolphins to 7-6 on the season and kept them squarely in the AFC Wild Card mix. It was a pretty incredible game as well which featured nine lead changes and strong offensive performances from a variety of players on both sides.

Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill Both Play Big

While Brady had yet another impressive game, this time throwing for 358 yards with three touchdowns, Ryan Tannehill made his presence felt throughout as well. The Dolphins quarterback completed 14-of-19 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns while posting a 155.1 quarterback rating.

When all was said and done, it was Tannehill who got the last laugh thanks to the off-the-walls finish. He also got some help on the ground in this win from veteran running back Frank Gore, who ripped off 92 yards on 12 carries, good for 7.7 yards per carry.

Tannehill and wide receiver Kenny Stills (eight catches, 135 yards, one touchdown) made the headlines, but a quiet day from Drake was quickly forgotten thanks to the finish. He rushed for just 24 yards on six attempts, but no single play of the Dolphins’ entire season was as important as the game-winner in Week 14.

