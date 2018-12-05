Mitchell Trubisky Injury: Will the Bears QB Play Week 14?

The Chicago Bears have sneakily been one of the best teams in the NFC. Not many saw it happening from the offseason, but the front office has done an excellent job building a solid offense around their second-year quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky’s first couple of weeks during his Sophomore season were still a bit rough on the edges, but eventually, he grew into his role as a franchise quarterback. Now, the Bears miss him more than ever, after last Sunday’s loss against the New York Giants on the road.

The Bears got lucky two weeks ago when their backup quarterback Chase Daniel did a serviceable job against the broken down Detroit Lions. Their following matchup against the Giants looked good on paper as well, but Daniel no longer had any magic left in him. Daniel threw one touchdown to two interceptions and was only averaging around seven yards-per-attempt.

To say that the Bears miss Trubisky would be an understatement. Although Trubisky wasn’t expected to miss this much time, the quarterback is finally starting to trend in the right direction. On Wednesday afternoon, Trubisky told reporters that he has every intention of playing this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. While it’s tough to assume that Trubisky’s confidence shows that he is a guarantee to play, we can’t be so sure just yet.

The Bears Need to See a Little Bit More Progress

Asked whether Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky would be able to return from his shoulder injury for Sunday night’s game vs. the Rams, Bears’ HC Matt Nagy said he and his team “feel strong that he will play but I gotta see more." But the signs are encouraging. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2018

If you ask Trubisky, he won’t hold back – the Bears quarterback will anxiously tell you he’s going to be in for the Rams game. However, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn’t one-hundred percent sure yet. The coaching staff’s gut feeling says that Trubisky is a go, but apparently the young quarterback is not one-hundred percent back.

The good news is that it’s only Wednesday. Trubisky still has about a half of a week to get fully recovered and ready to go. After missing two weeks, he may be rusty to start off, but his absence wasn’t long enough to make a critical difference. With the return of Trubisky, the Bears should see a significant jump in their offensive production this week. Hopefully, he stays on track to play, and the Daniel experiment does not have to continue on.