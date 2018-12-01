New Orleans Saints’ Dez Bryant Shockingly Offers Support For Kansas City Chiefs’ Disgraced RB Kareem Hunt On Instagram

What is New Orleans Saints’ injured wide receiver Dez Bryant thinking?

Hours after a video surfaced showing Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fighting with a woman and kicking her, the Saints’ WR took to social media to offer some “perspective” to the issue. Dallas Cowboys blogger RJ Ochoa posted Bryant’s shocking message, which has since been deleted:

Dez Bryant posted this on Instagram in regards to Kareem Hunt. pic.twitter.com/Gwuh24sX7T — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 1, 2018

Predictably, Bryant received a good amount of backlash on Twitter after his comments made the rounds. His responses and attempts to clean up his original post didn’t do much to remove the bewilderment.

I made it clear I don’t support domestic violence.. I believe we should make this issue bigger than the video that’s being surfaced around.. being provoked is a big issue.. especially for stars ..if we don’t learn to help and support others it stays a cycle https://t.co/fKcAgKGiAy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 1, 2018

Clearly, there is no provocation for the actions we saw from Hunt on that video. To offer any support for Hunt along the lines of what Bryant implied is the epitome of whataboutism. Bryant may have felt compelled to speak out because he has been a part of a similar scandal. There were rumors of a Walmart video surveillance tape from 2011 that was said to show Bryant beating a woman in the retail store’s parking lot.

CBS Sports did a story on the incident and the following excerpt details most of the pertinent events from the investigation.

When police responded to the disturbance, a Wal-Mart security guard notified authorities that no one was there when he arrived at the scene. A door to a white Mercedes Benz — where the woman was pulled out of — was found open with a child’s toy on the ground. The woman was questioned by officers and told them that she was “not assaulted or injured in any way.” The police later talked to Bryant, who told them that he went to pick her up from a different location and accompanied her to the Walmart parking lot for “support.”

The video never materialized, and since no crime was ever reported, WalMart never pulled footage from their security cameras. Aside from the parallels between Bryant’s non-issue and Hunt’s very serious problems, it’s amazing to think Bryant thought his comments were timely or insightful.

He is currently sidelined due to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. The injury took place during practice with his new team. It took Bryant nearly 10 weeks to find a team as a free agent despite spending eight mostly strong seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Questions about Bryant’s character were likely the biggest impediment to finding him a new team this season. You have to believe that his most recent comments won’t do much to improve his image with any team’s front office, the media or fans who find Hunt’s behavior repulsive.