New Year’s Six Bowl Games: Sugar, Peach, Fiesta, Cotton and Orange Bowl Matchups

If you are waiting to find out what teams will play in the college football New Year’s Six games, you might have a bit of a wait. While ESPN’s bowl selection show starts at 12 p.m. Eastern, the New Year’s Six Games are not expected to be announced until about 2 p.m. Eastern per UCFSports.com. We will update this page with the announcements for the Sugar, Peach, Fiesta, Cotton and Orange Bowls as soon as they are announced.
Our latest projections have Alabama playing Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, while Clemson is expected to play Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Florida and Michigan are predicted to square off in the Peach Bowl. Georgia and Texas is our prediction for the Sugar Bowl. This would likely put UCF and LSU playing in the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia and Ohio State are also expected to be in the conversation to make the playoff as well.
All of this is subject to change as the committee not only decides the College Football Playoff teams, but all the New Year’s Six matchups. They have been known to go away from the traditional conference formats for past New Year’s Six games.
Here’s a look at the New Year’s Six bowl schedule per ESPN.
New Year’s Six Bowl Schedule
December 29, 2018
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Noon ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas
January 1, 2019
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
1 p.m. ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Glendale, Arizona
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual
Washington vs. Ohio State
5 p.m. ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California
Allstate Sugar Bowl
8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook