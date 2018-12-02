New Year’s Six Bowl Games: Sugar, Peach, Fiesta, Cotton and Orange Bowl Matchups

If you are waiting to find out what teams will play in the college football New Year’s Six games, you might have a bit of a wait. While ESPN’s bowl selection show starts at 12 p.m. Eastern, the New Year’s Six Games are not expected to be announced until about 2 p.m. Eastern per UCFSports.com. We will update this page with the announcements for the Sugar, Peach, Fiesta, Cotton and Orange Bowls as soon as they are announced.

For those wondering about today's bowl announcement schedule: ESPN's coverage begins at 12 noon. The four playoff teams will be announced at 12:30. The rest of the CFP committee top 25 will be announced at 2. Rest of New Year's Six (Fiesta, Peach, etc.) announced at 3 p.m. — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) December 2, 2018

Our latest projections have Alabama playing Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, while Clemson is expected to play Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Florida and Michigan are predicted to square off in the Peach Bowl. Georgia and Texas is our prediction for the Sugar Bowl. This would likely put UCF and LSU playing in the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia and Ohio State are also expected to be in the conversation to make the playoff as well.

All of this is subject to change as the committee not only decides the College Football Playoff teams, but all the New Year’s Six matchups. They have been known to go away from the traditional conference formats for past New Year’s Six games.

Here’s a look at the New Year’s Six bowl schedule per ESPN.

New Year’s Six Bowl Schedule

December 29, 2018

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Noon ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

4 or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

January 1, 2019

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

1 p.m. ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Washington vs. Ohio State

5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl

8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans