NFL Coverage Map Week 15: Which Games Are Televised Locally?

With Week 15 of the NFL season now here, the playoff picture is taking shape and many teams face make-or-break matchups on Sunday. With both the NFC and AFC Wild Card spots still up for grabs (for the most part), there are also multiple seedings and divisions to be sorted out. And following the action this week, we should have a much better idea as to how things could look when the season wraps up.

We’re going to take a look at the coverage map for Week 15 of the action, courtesy of 506sports.com. Before we roll into the televised breakdown on CBS and FOX, here’s a look at the full NFL schedule for this week.

*Note: All game times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m.)

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m.)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m.)

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m.)

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m.)

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m.)

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (1:00 p.m.)

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m.)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m.)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m.)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams will play in the Sunday Night Football game on NBC while the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

CBS TV Coverage Early & Late – NFL Week 15

The bulk of the country will see the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings early as both teams make their push for a Wild Card spot. Currently, the Dolphins are in a tie for the No. 6 seed in the AFC but are on the outside looking in, while the Vikings hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC even despite a loss last week.

There is also a fair amount of coverage for both the Tennessee Titans at New York Giants game, another one which has playoff implications. After Minnesota’s loss last week, the Giants find themselves still very much in the picture while the Titans are one of the teams tied with the Dolphins.

*Note: The CBS late coverage features the New England Patriots against the Pittsburgh Steelers across the entire country.

FOX TV Coverage Map

As far as FOX goes, it’s a very big split depending on where you’re located. The majority will see the Dallas Cowboys attempt to clinch the NFC East against another team battling for an AFC playoff spot in the Indianapolis Colts. There is quite a bit of coverage for the Green Bay Packers against Chicago Bears game, as Aaron Rodgers hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bears can clinch the division with a victory today, though.

The other late game – Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers is featured in various spots across the country and specifically on the West Coast.

READ NEXT: NFL Playoff Picture: Texans, Browns Big Winners on Saturday

