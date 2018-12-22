NFL DraftKings Key Picks For Week 16’s Saturday Games

It’s late in the NFL season, and that means a lot of things. One is the start of regular-season Saturday games. DraftKings has specific contests set just for these games, and there are two on tap for Week 16.

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Take a look at my recommendations for sleepers and tough decisions at critical positions.

QB

The Los Angeles Chargers’ Philip Rivers has the highest DK salary of any QB in action on Saturday at $6,200, but I’m not sold on him having the best fantasy output. The Baltimor Ravens have been the third-best team against the pass this season, and Rivers hasn’t been delivering impressive fantasy numbers of late. Add to that his favorite target Keenan Allen is hobbled and may not be able to play, and things get even bleaker for Rivers’ fantasy outlook. My choice will be his counterpart.

Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson is making plays with his legs and slowly but surely rounding into a complete player at his position. Jackson’s salary is $6,000 on Saturday, and while I’m not expecting him to put 400 yards of total offense with 4 TDs, I do expect him to find the end zone through the air and on the ground.

With little-to-no confidence in the Tennessee Titans’ Marcus Mariota or the Washington Redskins’ Josh Johnson’s fantasy prospects, I’m recommending Jackson. The Chargers’ passing defense is Top 10 in the NFL, but Jackson presents problems through the air and on the ground. In what could be a low-scoring game, I like the rookie to shine.

RB

This decision should be pretty easy. The Chargers’ Melvin Gordon and the Titans’ Derrick Henry are the obvious picks, but I like the latter’s matchup better. Henry has been on a tear lately with 408 yards rushing over 50 carries in his last two games. Those contests have produced 42.02 fantasy points per game in the previous two weeks.

Henry and the Titans are heading into a clash with a Redskins team that ranks 18th against the run and is struggling with injuries offensively. The Titans have a great chance to control time of possession, and to feed the rock to their workhorse running back.

Gordon might find it a little more challenging to get going out of the backfield. However, he’s such a big part of the Chargers’ passing game that he likely still finds a way to pull in 25-30 fantasy points. Henry will be the biggest bargain at $7,300, and Gordon’s $8,200 will likely be your largest salary slot in the lineup.

WR

Allen may be on track to play, but I have my eye on his teammate Mike Williams. During the Chargers’ Week 15 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams exploded with 36.5 fantasy points on the strength of three TDs. I’m not expecting him to duplicate that performance, but if Allen is compromised in any way, Williams has already proven he’s capable of carrying the load.

With a DK salary of just $6,100, Williams jumps off the screen.

TE

Mark Andrews won’t be confused for Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce anytime soon, but he should get some opportunities to make plays for the Ravens on Saturday. The Chargers have to find a way to slow down Jackson’s scrambling ability. That will likely require them to assign linebackers to spy or contain.

Andrews is in line to benefit from this as much–if not more–than anyone else on the team. If he can make himself an escape valve for Jackson, there are plays to be made. Andrews’ DK salary is just $3,200. If he catches one TD pass, he’ll instantly be worth the virtual investment.

Defense/ST

Is there an NFL offense that is less scary than the Redskins’ attack? With multiple injuries at key positions, the Titans would seemingly have the easiest assignment of the day. Tennessee comes in ranked in the Top 10 against the pass and Top 12 against the run. The Titans are set up for success on the defensive side of the ball.