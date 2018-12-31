No NFL Monday Night Football Game on TV Today for New Year’s Eve

There is no Monday Night Football game on tonight for New Year’s Eve as the NFL regular season has come to a close. For Week 17, the NFL schedules all the games on Sunday to allow the playoff matchups to be set. There are plenty of college football options if you are looking for a replacement.

There are two primetime college football bowl games on TV for December 31st. No. 22 Northwestern takes on No. 17 Utah in the Holiday Bowl on FS1 at 7 p.m. Eastern. NC State squares off with Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

The NFL playoffs get started on Saturday, Janaury 5th, and there are a total of four Wild Card matchups this weekend. The Colts-Texans get the postseason started at 4:35 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The Seahawks and Cowboys are the Saturday night primetime matchup. The Dallas-Seattle game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Fox.

The Chargers take on the Ravens on Sunday, January 6 at 1:05 p.m. on CBS. Philadelphia battles with Chicago in the final NFL playoff game of the weekend at 4:40 p.m. on NBC.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia were two of the final teams to make the postseason. Andrew Luck spoke about the mindset of the Colts who started the season 1-5.

“We’ve been in playoff mode for a long time now,” Luck explained to Colts.com. “We really have. I honestly think that helps. It helps us when we’re in a quote-unquote ‘win and in’ situation. Things don’t change this weekend now. It’s the same. So, excited, very happy, and certainly proud to be a Colt.”

Here’s a look at the football schedule on New Year’s Eve as well as the upcoming NFL playoff schedule for this weekend.

College Football Bowl TV Schedule: New Year’s Eve, December 31st

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Monday, December 31 Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech 12 p.m. ESPN Monday, December 31 Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. Pitt 2 p.m. CBS Monday, December 31 Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon 3 p.m. Fox Monday, December 31 Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Missouri vs. Oklahoma State 3:45 p.m. ESPN Monday, December 31 Holiday Bowl: No. 22 Northwestern vs. No. 17 Utah 7 p.m. FS1 Monday, December 31 Gator Bowl: NC State vs. No. 19 Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. ESPN

