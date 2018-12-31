NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Bracket & Teams

The NFL playoff schedule and bracket has been mostly set for the next two weeks. The 2019 NFL playoffs start on Saturday, January 5th. The Texans will host either the Colts or Titans to get things started. The Cowboys square off with the Seahawks on Saturday, January 5 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on Fox.
Both the Seahawks and Cowboys opted not to rest the majority of their starters in Week 17 despite having a playoff spot locked up. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the decision to treat it like a normal game.
“I particularly think it’s a part of the discipline of performance, that you don’t allow yourself to say that this game isn’t as important as some other game,” Carroll explained to The News Tribune. “I know that there are coaches—and you guys have all heard it for years—say that ‘you can only get up so many times a year. You can only have so many big games’ and all that. I just flat out know that’s not true. I just know it’s not true.”
The Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Patriots are the No. 2 seed. New Orleans is the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the L.A. Rams are the No. 2 seed. All four teams have a first-round bye.
Here’s a look at the playoff schedule, bracket and matchups. The winner of the Colts and Titans game will claim the final playoff spot.
NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Wild Card Round
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Saturday, January 5
|AFC: No. 6 Colts/Titans vs. No. 3 Texans
|4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC
|Saturday, January 5
|NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, January 6
|AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens
|1:05 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, January 6
|NFC: No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears
|4:40 p.m. NBC
NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Saturday, January 12
|AFC: Lowest Seed vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs
|4:35 p.m. NBC
|Saturday, January 12
|NFC: Highest Seed vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams
|8:15 p.m. Fox
|Sunday, January 13
|AFC: Highest Seed vs. No. 2 New England Patriots
|1:05 p.m. CBS
|Sunday, January 13
|NFC: Lowest Seed vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints
|4:40 p.m. Fox
NFL Playoff Bracket 2019
NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings
No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)
No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)
No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears
No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys
AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings
No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)
No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans
No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens