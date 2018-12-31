NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Bracket & Teams

The NFL playoff schedule and bracket has been mostly set for the next two weeks. The 2019 NFL playoffs start on Saturday, January 5th. The Texans will host either the Colts or Titans to get things started. The Cowboys square off with the Seahawks on Saturday, January 5 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Both the Seahawks and Cowboys opted not to rest the majority of their starters in Week 17 despite having a playoff spot locked up. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the decision to treat it like a normal game.

“I particularly think it’s a part of the discipline of performance, that you don’t allow yourself to say that this game isn’t as important as some other game,” Carroll explained to The News Tribune. “I know that there are coaches—and you guys have all heard it for years—say that ‘you can only get up so many times a year. You can only have so many big games’ and all that. I just flat out know that’s not true. I just know it’s not true.”

The Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Patriots are the No. 2 seed. New Orleans is the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the L.A. Rams are the No. 2 seed. All four teams have a first-round bye.

Here’s a look at the playoff schedule, bracket and matchups. The winner of the Colts and Titans game will claim the final playoff spot.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Wild Card Round

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Saturday, January 5 AFC: No. 6 Colts/Titans vs. No. 3 Texans 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC Saturday, January 5 NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Fox Sunday, January 6 AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, January 6 NFC: No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears 4:40 p.m. NBC

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Saturday, January 12 AFC: Lowest Seed vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 p.m. NBC Saturday, January 12 NFC: Highest Seed vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m. Fox Sunday, January 13 AFC: Highest Seed vs. No. 2 New England Patriots 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, January 13 NFC: Lowest Seed vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints 4:40 p.m. Fox

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

Current NFL Playoff Bracket. pic.twitter.com/tcuXeDYAmV — Greg Matthew Barta (@GBarta42384) December 24, 2018

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens