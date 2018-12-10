NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings After Week 14

Just when you thought the NFL playoff picture was beginning to take shape, upsets took over Week 14 to shake things up in both the NFC and AFC. With three weeks to go in the season, nine of the 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs.

The Rams were upset on the road in Chicago allowing the Saints to regain the No. 1 seed in the NFC. New Orleans and Los Angeles are technically tied for the top spot, but the Saints hold the edge in tiebreakers as of right now.

In the AFC, Indianapolis picked up a major road victory against Houston as the Texans nine-game winning streak was snapped. The Dolphins needed the craziest play of the NFL season to shock the Patriots.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup went into overtime as Dallas was able to extend their lead in the NFC East, while Philadelphia faces an uphill battle to make the postseason. They will have their hands full next week as they go on the road against the Rams.

Oakland shocked the Steelers, but Pittsburgh is still in the No. 4 spot since they lead the AFC North. The Steelers have now lost three straight games at the time of the season where teams are hoping to be playing at their best with the playoffs around the corner. Things do not get any easier for the Steelers as they host the Patriots in Week 15.

The Chargers could be the unluckiest team come postseason time. The team has the second-best record in the AFC, but would be the No. 5 seed if the playoffs started today. The division winners get the top four spots, so the Chargers would have to go on the road if they do not win the AFC West despite potentially having a better record than their opponent.

The next four days will have an impact on the NFL playoff standings with the Vikings-Seahawks and Chargers-Chiefs on the primetime horizon.

The Saints and Chiefs’ victories sent them to the postseason. New Orleans and Kansas City joined the Rams as the only three teams to have secured a playoff birth.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff standings for the AFC and NFC. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. Teams listed in italics have clinched a playoff spot.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 11 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 2 0 3. Chicago Bears 9 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 5 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 7 5 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 6 5 1 7. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 8. Washington Redskins 6 7 0 9. Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 7 1 11. New York Giants 5 8 0 12. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 8 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 8 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 4 9 0 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 10 0 16. San Francisco 49ers 3 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 2 0 2. New England Patriots 9 4 0 3. Houston Texans 9 4 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 10 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 7 6 0 7. Miami Dolphins 7 6 0 8. Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 9. Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 10. Denver Broncos 6 7 0 11. Cleveland Browns 5 7 1 12. Cincinnati Bengals 5 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 9 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers