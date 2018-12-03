NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Standings, Matchups & Teams After Week 13

With a month left in the regular season, the NFL playoff race is intensifying in both the AFC and NFC. The Rams became the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason leaving just five spots up for grabs in the NFC.

Los Angeles has already secured the NFC West but has their eyes set on the No. 1 seed. The Rams also gained a game on the Saints after their Thursday night loss to the Cowboys.

In the AFC, it is an extremely close race for a first-round bye. The Chiefs and Patriots would get the top two AFC seeds if the postseason started today, but it is too close to call with a month left in the season.

The Chargers and Steelers square off on Sunday Night Football in a potential playoff matchup. The two teams are slated to play each other as the playoff matchups stand today. It is one of two games remaining in Week 13.

A few losses impacted this week’s playoff standings. The Giants upset the Bears 30-27 in overtime, but the good news for the Bears is the Vikings also lost to the Patriots. The Panthers lost to the Bucs meaning Carolina has some work to do to get one of the two NFC Wild Card spots.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff standings. Keep in mind the top six teams in the AFC and NFC will make the postseason. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics have already clinched a playoff birth.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. L.A. Rams 11 1 0 2. New Orleans Saints 10 2 0 3. Chicago Bears 8 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 7 5 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 7 5 0 6. Washington Redskins 6 5 0 7. Minnesota Vikings 6 5 1 8. Carolina Panthers 6 6 0 9. Philadelphia Eagles 5 6 0 10. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 7 0 11. Green Bay Packers 4 7 1 12. Atlanta Falcons 4 8 0 13. New York Giants 4 8 0 14. Detroit Lions 4 8 0 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 9 0 16. San Francisco 49ers 2 9 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1. Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 2 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 6 Washington Redskins vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 10 2 0 2. New England Patriots 9 3 0 3. Houston Texans 9 3 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 3 1 5. L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 7 5 0 7. Miami Dolphins 6 6 0 8. Indianapolis Colts 6 6 0 9. Denver Broncos 6 6 0 10. Tennessee Titans 6 6 0 11. Cincinnati Bengals 5 7 0 12. Cleveland Browns 4 7 1 13. Buffalo Bills 4 8 0 14. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 8 0 15. New York Jets 3 9 0 16. Oakland Raiders 2 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers