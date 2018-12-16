NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings, Matchups & Teams Week 15

With three weeks to go, the NFL playoff picture is coming down to the wire in both the AFC and NFC. Heading into Week 15, four teams have secured playoff spots leaving eight postseason births up for grabs.

The Chargers upset win over the Chiefs made them the latest team to make the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs, Rams and Saints have also clinched postseason spots. There are a number of Week 15 games with major playoff implications. The Vikings host the Dolphins with both teams fighting for a Wild Card spot in their respective conference.

Dallas takes on Indianapolis as the Colts look to hold onto their playoff chances in a crowded AFC Wild Card race. The Cowboys sit in a strong position to win the NFC East. The Patriots take on the Steelers as both teams look to bounce back from Week 14 losses. Pittsburgh is trying to end their losing streak and are now in danger of missing the postseason entirely if things do not turn around.

The Saints and Rams have both made the playoffs, but the two teams are fighting to win the NFC’s top seed. New Orleans has a massive home field advantage and would love for the NFC to have to come through the Superdome.

The two teams are tied atop the conference, but the Saints currently hold the tiebreaker. The Rams take on the Eagles as they try to keep hold of a first-round bye. The Saints go on the road to take on a Panthers team that is looking to get back into the playoff mix after their recent skid.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff standings in both the AFC and NFC. Teams listed in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics have already clinched a playoff birth.

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. Houston Texans 10 4 0 3. New England Patriots 9 4 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 7 6 0 7. Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 8. Miami Dolphins 7 6 0 9. Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 10. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 5 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 10 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 Houston Texans (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 New England Patriots

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 11 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 2 0 3. Chicago Bears 9 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 5 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 8 5 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 6 6 1 7. Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 8. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 9. Washington Redskins 6 7 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 7 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 8 0 12. New York Giants 5 8 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 8 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 4 9 0 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 10 0 16. San Francisco 49ers 3 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys