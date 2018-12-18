NFL Playoff Standings 2019: NFC South Locked Up by Saints

The NFL playoff picture got a lot more interesting after Week 15 as the door was left open for several teams to still make the playoffs. The Saints could benefit from the Rams recent skid as they are hoping the road to Super Bowl has to travel through New Orleans.

If the Saints can defeat the Panthers, New Orleans will be in the driver’s seat to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two games remaining. It would put the Saints an entire game up on the Rams in the NFC standings. The Saints have already locked up the NFC South, but the Panthers are still alive in the playoff race heading into their Monday Night Football matchup.

The Cowboys and Seahawks both had opportunities to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 but both teams came up short on the road. This left the door open for teams like the Redskins and Eagles to have a realistic chance at making the playoffs.

Seattle and Dallas still have a viable paths to the playoffs. The Cowboys have a bit of an easier road since they have a chance of winning the NFC East, which automatically secures them a playoff berth. The Seahawks cannot win the NFC West, so Seattle needs to clinch one of the two Wild Card positions.

Things are also tight in the AFC where the Chiefs and Chargers are tied in the AFC West. The division winner will likely get one of the top two seeds in the AFC, while the second place team will have to play on the road on Wild Card weekend.

Heading into Week 16, five of 12 teams have clinched playoff berths, leaving seven spots up for grabs with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff standings. Teams listed in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics have already clinched a playoff berth.

NFC South Standings

TEAM W L T New Orleans Saints 11 2 0 Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 9 0

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 11 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 3 0 3. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 7. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 8. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 9. Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 9 0 12. New York Giants 5 9 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 15. San Francisco 49ers 3 11 0 16. Arizona Cardinals 4 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. Houston Texans 10 4 0 3. New England Patriots 9 5 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 7. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 8. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 9. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 10. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 10 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 Houston Texans (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 New England Patriots

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers