NFL Pro Bowl: Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Responds to Snub

For Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, expecting to make the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl would have been completely understandable. And whether or not the young star was planning to get the nod, it proved to not be the case. When the 2019 Pro Bowl selections were revealed, one of the NFL’s top running backs had been left off.

On Wednesday, McCaffrey was asked about the snub and shrugged it off while calling this “nothing new,” per Max Henson of the team’s website.

McCaffrey on being left off Pro Bowl roster: “It is what it is, man. That’s been my whole life. Nothing new.” — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 19, 2018

It’s safe to assume that McCaffrey is speaking to the fact that he’s been underrated (or overlooked) quite a bit throughout his football career. But this season it’s been tough to look past what the Panthers playmaker has done.

Not only has the second-year back dramatically improved as a runner from his rookie season, but he’s been an elite pass-catching back. Through 14 games, McCaffrey has 979 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry), 94 receptions, 768 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. To say he deserved a Pro Bowl nod would be a huge understatement.

Who Made the Pro Bowl Over Christian McCaffrey?

Panthers fans know better than anyone that McCaffrey deserved to get the nod, but he had some tough competition for it. When the final votes were in, the names who made it from the NFC included Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley and Los Angeles Rams MVP candidate Todd Gurley.

If any of the three are unable to play in the game for whatever reason, there’s a strong possibility McCaffrey could find his way into the mix. Henson also revealed that the 22-year-old has been named as a second alternate for the game.

Aside from McCaffrey’s snub, the Panthers did have two players voted in, as linebacker Luke Kuechly and guard Trai Turner received the nod.

