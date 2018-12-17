Packers Playoff Chances: Evaluating Green Bay’s Path to Postseason

The Green Bay Packers suffered a major setback when it comes to their spot in the NFC playoff picture. There’s a lot of work to be done for the Packers, and following a tough loss to the rival Chicago Bears in Week 15, the Packers have an uphill battle to make the postseason. The loss moved them to 5-8-1 and a full two games back of the final Wild Card spot.

For Green Bay, they need to get some major help moving forward. The Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1 after Week 15) currently hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC. But due to an early-season tie between the two teams, followed by Green Bay’s recent win, the Packers would hold that tiebreaker.

But as the only teams in the NFC playoff picture with a tie, the Packers know what the outlook is moving forward. So let’s take a look at their chances to make the postseason.

Who’s Ahead of the Packers in the NFC?

*Notates division leader

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)* 2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)* 3. Chicago Bears (10-4)* 4. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)* 5. Seattle Seahawks (8-5) 6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) 7. Washington Redskins (7-7) 8. Carolina Panthers (6-7) 9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) 10. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1)

With the Carolina Panthers facing a daunting Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints, they could get a helping hand there from Drew Brees. To go one step further, the Carson Wentz-less Philadelphia Eagles are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

If those two teams fall, the Washington Redskins find themselves in a tough spot as they’re down to third (or fourth, technically) string quarterback Josh Johnson. They were trending in the wrong direction but picked up a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The real issue for the Packers will be catching the Vikings and making up that one-game difference. Following Sunday’s matchup win over the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota now draws the Detroit Lions and then the Bears in Week 17. There’s a chance Chicago could have their playoff spot locked up, so they could even wind up resting starters in that matchup with the Vikings.

Packers’ Playoff Chances

Following the loss to the Bears, they’ll meet the New York Jets followed by the Detroit Lions. With Detroit very nearly out of the playoff picture moving forward, it would be easy to envision the Packers winning each of those final two games.

Even with the tough matchup against the Bears, the Packers are fortunate in the fact that the rest of the teams in the Wild Card mix have tough schedules for the most part. But in order for Green Bay to feel good about their chances of getting some help and sneaking into the playoffs, they need a helping hand.

READ NEXT: James Conner Fantasy: Latest on Injury & Status of Steelers RB

