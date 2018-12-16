Packers Playoff Chances: How Green Bay Can Make the Postseason

The Green Bay Packers may have been down, but they certainly aren’t out when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. There’s still a lot of work to be done for the 5-7-1 Packers, and a battle with the rival Chicago Bears is on tap for Week 15. While this game is imperative to their playoff chances, the entire outlook is somewhat interesting for Aaron Rodgers and company.

For Green Bay, it starts with a win over the Bears, but they’ll need to get some help moving forward as well. The Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1 entering Week 15) currently hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC. But due to an early-season tie between the two teams, followed by Green Bay’s recent win, the Packers hold the tiebreaker.

But as the only teams in the NFC playoff picture with a tie, the Packers know what the outlook is moving forward. So let’s take a look at their chances to make the postseason.

Who’s Ahead of the Packers in the NFC?

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)* 2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)* 3. Chicago Bears (9-4)* 4. Dallas Cowboys (8-5)* 5. Seattle Seahawks (8-5) 6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1) 7. Carolina Panthers (6-7) 8. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) 9. Washington Redskins (6-7) 10. Green Bay Packers (5-7-1) 11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8) 12. New York Giants (5-8) 13. Detroit Lions (5-8)

The Packers not only would benefit in a big way from a win over the Bears but could use some help across the league. With the Carolina Panthers facing a daunting Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints, they could get a helping hand there from Drew Brees. To go one step further, the Carson Wentz-less Philadelphia Eagles are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

If those two teams fall, the Washington Redskins find themselves in a tough spot as they’re down to third (or fourth, technically) string quarterback Josh Johnson. They’re trending in the wrong direction, but face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

The real issue for the Packers may be catching the Vikings and making up that one-game difference. Following Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota draws the Detroit Lions and then the Bears in Week 17. There’s a chance Chicago could have their playoff spot locked up, so they could even wind up resting starters in that matchup with the Vikings.

Packers’ Playoff Chances

Although Green Bay doesn’t find themselves in a “win and get in” situation, they do have a schedule which could help their chances. After facing the Bears, they’ll meet the New York Jets followed by the Lions. If Detroit is out of the playoff picture at that point, it would be easy to envision the Packers winning each of those final two games.

Even with the tough matchup against the Bears, the Packers are fortunate in the fact that the rest of the teams in the Wild Card mix have tough schedules for the most part. But in order for Green Bay to feel good about their chances of getting some help and sneaking into the playoffs, winning out would be a big deal.

