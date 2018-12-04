Patrick Corbin Has Signed A 6-Year Deal With The Washington Nationals

One of the most coveted free agent starting pitchers on the market has reportedly signed a new 6-year deal with the Washington Nationals, per the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

Nationals have agreed to terms on a deal with Patrick Corbin, according to a person familiar. Pending physical. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) December 4, 2018

The deal is pending a physical and should it go through will reportedly be a richer pact than the one the Chicago Cubs inked with Yu Darvish last offseason.

Source: Corbin six-year deal with #Nationals is above Yu Darvish’s $126M guarantee with #Cubs. Pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2018

Per Jon Heyman, it’ll be $140 million over six years:

sources: Corbin gets $140M over 6 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2018

that’s an average of $23.3 million a season.

The Nats are looking to shore up a rotation that was pretty thin after Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Tanner Roark, Joe Ross, and Erick Fedde were a combined 11-21 for the Nats last year. Corbin is coming off the best season of his career.

He was 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.050 WHIP. He made 33 starts, pitched 200 innings, made the National League All-Star team and finished fifth in the Cy Young race. The Nationals now have one of the most expensive front ends of a starting rotation in baseball.

Scherzer is heading into the fifth year of a 7-year, $210 million deal. He’s due to make $30.2 million this season. Strasburg will make even more. He’s in the fourth year of a 7-year, $175 million deal. He’s scheduled to make $35 million this season.

Here is some of the immediate reaction after the deal:

Sources: #Yankees made a 5-year offer to Patrick Corbin but did not increase the years beyond that, an indication that he is signing elsewhere. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 4, 2018

I like Patrick Corbin- there’s no way I would’ve given him 6 years for 140!!! — John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) December 4, 2018