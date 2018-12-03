Philadelphia 76ers And Minnesota Timberwolves: Is It OK To Hate On Jimmy Butler?

On the latest episode of @MeBro, a podcast hosted by myself and Marvel, DC and Image comics artist, hoops and gaming aficionado Nelson Blake II, we discuss the Philadelphia 76ers’ Jimmy Butler, one of the NBA’s more polarizing stars.
Butler recently orchestrated a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the 76ers after he complained publicly about the effort and play of teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. A well-publicized practice rant went viral and came shortly after Butler demanded a trade from the team.
Some of us believe Butler’s actions are indefensible considering he threw fellow teammates, members of the coaching staff and front office under the bus. Others believe it is simply alpha dog behavior and even refreshing because it shows Butler is obsessed with winning.
Since the deal both the T’Wolves and Sixers have seen spikes in their win totals, but which side of the fence are you on? Watch the video to hear our discussion and take a look at some of the tweets regarding Butler from fans and members of the media:
