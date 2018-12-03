Philadelphia 76ers And Minnesota Timberwolves: Is It OK To Hate On Jimmy Butler?

On the latest episode of @MeBro, a podcast hosted by myself and Marvel, DC and Image comics artist, hoops and gaming aficionado Nelson Blake II, we discuss the Philadelphia 76ers’ Jimmy Butler, one of the NBA’s more polarizing stars.

Butler recently orchestrated a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the 76ers after he complained publicly about the effort and play of teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. A well-publicized practice rant went viral and came shortly after Butler demanded a trade from the team.

Some of us believe Butler’s actions are indefensible considering he threw fellow teammates, members of the coaching staff and front office under the bus. Others believe it is simply alpha dog behavior and even refreshing because it shows Butler is obsessed with winning.

Since the deal both the T’Wolves and Sixers have seen spikes in their win totals, but which side of the fence are you on? Watch the video to hear our discussion and take a look at some of the tweets regarding Butler from fans and members of the media:

Jimmy Butler is enjoying a turnaround in his locker room reputation. #Sixers #HereTheyComehttps://t.co/wEsc6BdGvr — Sixers Nation (@PHI_76ersNation) December 3, 2018

How Karl-Anthony Towns has commandeered the Wolves offense since the Jimmy Butler trade https://t.co/wguwudRrRe — The Athletic (@TheAthleticMIN) November 30, 2018

The addition of Jimmy Butler has started the New Process in Philly. Do they finally have the right pieces to contend for a championship this season? Follow: @BWakai https://t.co/HF40NjXCTy — Unfinished Business (@FinishTheBiz) December 3, 2018

With Jimmy Butler out, the thinking went, there'd be more room for KAT to shine. So far, so good.@talkhoops with a breakdown of the @Timberwolves cornerstone's play since the deal:https://t.co/wguwudRrRe — The Athletic (@TheAthleticMIN) December 1, 2018

The Twolves movement in a positive direction after unloading Jimmy Butler 👍🏼 — Vick (@Sdvickery) December 3, 2018

Yesterday, I wrote about the changes in Karl-Anthony Towns on offense since the Jimmy Butler trade. Usage is up, true shooting is up, and the Wolves are throwing him into the post quite a bit. Where he’s still struggling and how he combats it. https://t.co/n3LbAwMGYi pic.twitter.com/pttfwIXHnu — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) December 1, 2018

@Eddieonfox are the wolves actually a better team without jimmy butler? — Casey Kedrowski (@CaseyKedrowski) November 27, 2018

Jimmy butler has definitely taken the sixers to a championship level especially the way Embiid is dominating right now. They could finish 2nd in the east. — Kehinde Aragbaye (@alibabathaGreat) December 3, 2018

The Wolves have the best defense in the NBA since the Jimmy Butler trade. The cause? Both on and off the court it’s Robert Covington https://t.co/l8ZDyOdx5K — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) November 30, 2018

Jimmy Butler publicly questioned Fred Hoiberg's ability to get his message across to players and his intensity level. Paxson and Forman evidently did not see any change on that front. — Chinmay Vaidya (@Chinmay_Vaidya) December 3, 2018

Robert Covington is a better fit for the Wolves than Jimmy Butler. His impact on the court was felt the whole game. — MC Caneca (@McSavior40) November 27, 2018

Two game-winners in 8 days for Jimmy Butler. EXACT. SAME. SPOT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/osRUKoIKrt — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2018

