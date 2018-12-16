Eagles Playoffs 2018: Philadelphia’s Chances to Make Postseason

The Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to make the NFL playoffs and received a bit of a boost with the Cowboys loss to the Colts in Week 15. The Dallas’ loss leaves the door open for the Redskins and Eagles to win the NFC East.

Even though the Eagles still have a chance to make the playoffs, that does not mean it is likely that Philly will reach the postseason. According to Five Thirty Eight’s projections, the Eagles have a 14 percent chance to make the playoffs and a one percent chance to win the division.

Football Outsiders projections give the Eagles a 12.6 percent chance to make the postseason. Based on the projections, the Eagles have an 11.2 percent chance to get the No. 6 seed and a 1.3 percent chance to win the division. The Eagles chances to win the NFC East took a big hit after their loss to the Cowboys.

How the Eagles Can Make the NFL Playoffs

The Eagles likely need to win their remaining three games, but a loss to the Rams does not necessarily eliminate Philadelphia from contention. The Athletic broke down some of the scenarios needed for the Eagles to make the postseason.

If Eagles go 3-0 (finishing 9-7) then they need any TWO of the following:

1. MIN to lose at least once.

2. CAR to lose at least once.

3. SEA to lose all three. If Eagles go 2-1 (finishing 8-8) and the loss is to LAR then they need:

1. MIN to lose at least twice.

2. CAR to lose at least twice.

3. GB to lose at least once.

4. TB to lose at least once.

5. DET to lose at least once. If Eagles go 2-1 (finishing 8-8) and the loss is to HOU then they need:

1. MIN to lose at least twice.

2. CAR to lose at least twice.

3. GB to lose at least once.

4. TB to lose at least once. If Eagles go 2-1 (finishing 8-8) and the loss is to WAS then they need:

1. MIN to lose at least twice.

2. CAR to lose at least twice.

3. GB to lose at least once.

4. TB to lose at least once.

5. DET to lose at least once.

6. WAS to lose at least once.

The Eagles host the Texans in Week 16 then go on the road to face the Redskins in Week 17. There is a chance the Eagles-Redskins matchup will have playoff implications, especially if the Cowboys do not wrap up the NFC East in Week 16. According to SB Nation, the Eagles will be eliminated from NFC East contention with a loss to the Rams.

If the Eagles are to make a postseason run, there is a chance Philadelphia will have to do it without Carson Wentz. ESPN reported Wentz is dealing with a back injury with an estimated recovery time of three months, making him unlikely to return this season. If the Eagles are to make the playoffs, it is likely because Nick Foles stepped up in Wentz’s absence.