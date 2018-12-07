LOOK Kristaps Porzingis And Vasyl Lomachenko Pose For Hilarious Picture

With the pound for pound king @VasylLomachenko

Good luck tomorrow Champ! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/FuUZBrZSOA — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 7, 2018

The New York Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis is really tall and WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko isn’t. That basic concept is clear in the image of above when the two stars posed for a quick picture.

Some of the comments were priceless:

I didn’t know you had a son — Chris 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@nuyorican127) December 7, 2018

Porzingis is listed at 7’3″ and that’s pretty tall, but he looks even bigger next to the 5’7″ Lomachenko. Porzingis is still out with a knee injury and has yet to play this season. Based on the Knicks’ lack of postseason contention, it’s unlikely the Unicorn will play this year at all.

Lomachenko is coming back from his own surgery. He had a bad shoulder repaired and is making his first in-ring appearance Saturday at Madison Square Garden Theater where he will defend his title, and attempt to take away WBO champion Jose Pedraza’s belt.

The fight headlines an ESPN card and explains why Lomachenko is in New York. Thankfully for Lomachenko, he won’t have to contend with this kind of size disadvantage on Saturday. Pedraza is just 5’9″ and in case you were wondering, Lomachenko is a minus-2500 favorite.

Porzingis has been in the news recently because of his silence as it pertains to his rehab and return from the injury that has kept him out of action most of last season and all of this year. As a Chicago Bulls fan, this reminds me a lot of the last three years of Derrick Rose’s career with the team.

I’m not saying Porzingis’ career is going to be radically changed because of this injury, as it appears he’s pretty healthy physically and mentally, but the lack of information is similar. Fans have to try not to overreact to every word or non-word, which is something we all know won’t happen.

In a different situation, Porzingis might be able to return this season, but Knicks management is likely not interested in taking the risk when the team is sitting at 8-18 through 26 games.

Oh well, he’s still a lot taller than Lomachenko.