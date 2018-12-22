Ravens Playoff Chances: Baltimore’s Updated Postseason Outlook

The Baltimore Ravens have to feel good about their chances to make the NFL playoffs entering Week 16, at least on the surface. Although Lamar Jackson and company have to hold off multiple teams pushing for their postseason position, they currently hold one of the two AFC Wild Card spots. Even more importantly, the Ravens are still very much in the mix for the division title.

But in order to feel good heading into the final week of the season, Baltimore first must get past a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday in Week 16. The Ravens are on the road against Philip Rivers and a team who boasts one of the NFL’s best records at 11-3. To make things even tougher, the Chargers also have plenty to play for still as they’re hot on the trail of the Kansas City Chiefs.

We’re going to break down the AFC playoff picture and also the chances for the Ravens to either win the division or lock up the final Wild Card spot.

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. Houston Texans 10 4 0 3. New England Patriots 9 5 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 7. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 8. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 9. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 10. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 10 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0

There’s quite a bit on the line for the Ravens over the final weeks of the season, and things can play out a variety of ways for them. They find themselves in position to potentially jump the Pittsburgh Steelers and take over the AFC North title with two wins and one loss from their rival.

If that alone isn’t interesting enough, consider that Ben Roethlisberger and company draw the 12-win New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 16. The Ravens, who have won four of their last five, could also simply hold the final Wild Card spot by winning their last two games.

It’s an ideal spot to control your own destiny when it comes to postseason chances. Unfortunately, the Ravens can’t afford a slip-up with how well both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have played.

Ravens’ Playoff Chances

One key aspect that stands out here is the fact that the Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed over the Colts due to win percentage in conference games. Baltimore entered Week 16 with a 6-4 conference record while the Colts own a 6-5 mark. Here’s a quick look at the tiebreakers and how they could be used to decide the Wild Card if it comes to that, courtesy of NFL.com.

Head-to-head, if applicable.

Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.

Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four.

Strength of victory.

Strength of schedule.

Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed.

Best net points in conference games.

Best net points in all games.

Best net touchdowns in all games.

Coin toss.

Although the Ravens control their fate, the odds actually don’t work in their favor at this point. As Playoff Status revealed, Baltimore was given a 66 percent chance to finish on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Interestingly, their best odds of making the postseason feature a 23 percent chance to win the division and lock up the No. 4 seed.

From there, the Ravens received a four percent chance to finish No. 3 in the AFC and a seven percent chance to be the No. 6 seed prior to the start of the Week 16 action.

