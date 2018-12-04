Redskins HC Jay Gruden Confirms the Team Will Not Sign Colin Kaepernick

The Washington Redskins have had it rough over the last couple of weeks. First, they lost their starting quarterback Alex Smith for the rest of the season. Then, they lost control of first place in the NFC East with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they lost their backup quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday Night Football due to a broken leg, which will also put an end to his season as well.

We know what you’re thinking – Are the Washinton Redskins going to be the team that does it? Will they finally sign Colin Kaepernick? As the Redskins are still technically alive in the NFC East, they have an opportunity at hand to bring on a quarterback that is probably better than the guy they are playing with now, Mark Sanchez.

Seeing as though the Redskins took a chance on a troubled player like Reuben Foster last week, why wouldn’t they risk a potential Public Relations hit with Colin Kaepernick as well? They do want to try and win football games, right? Well, it doesn’t look like Kaepernick is going to get his chance still. Whether he wants to play in the NFL again at this point or not, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed that they will not be signing Kaepernick.

Kaepernick Not in the Redskins Plans