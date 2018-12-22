Redskins Playoff Chances: Evaluating Washington’s Postseason Hopes

The Washington Redskins have work to do when it comes to their NFL playoff hopes, and the odds aren’t currently in their favor. Over the final two weeks of the season, the Redskins face two teams battling for a postseason berth as well – the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. Barring the outcome of the Week 16 action, there’s an outside chance a matchup between the Redskins and Eagles could decide a playoff berth.

We’re going to dive into the current playoff outlook and Washington’s chances to go dancing when Week 17 wraps up. The matchup with the Titans on Saturday is crucial and will ultimately leave the team either sweating Sunday’s action or focused on preparing for the Eagles with hopes alive and well.

Let’s start with the NFC standings and then evaluate the odds and chances of the Redskins making the postseason.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 12 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 3 0 3. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 7. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 8. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 9. Carolina Panthers 6 8 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 9 0 12. New York Giants 5 9 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 15. San Francisco 49ers 3 11 0 16. Arizona Cardinals 4 10 0

The Redskins (and Eagles) find themselves in a tough spot due to the tie which the Minnesota Vikings picked up in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. They also could have a chance to catch the Seattle Seahawks, but that’s a major long shot.

The easiest route to the playoffs would be the Redskins winning out and the Vikings losing one game. But if they moved into a tiebreak situation with the Seahawks, it would come down to either conference record or won-lost-tied percentage in common games. Entering Week 16, Seattle holds a one-game edge in conference record (7-4 vs. 6-5), so the best-case scenario is the tiebreak going one step further.

For those curious, here’s a look at an overview of how the tiebreakers work for Wild Card seeding, courtesy of NFL.com.

Head-to-head, if applicable.

Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.

Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four.

Strength of victory.

Strength of schedule.

Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed.

Best net points in conference games.

Best net points in all games.

Best net touchdowns in all games.

Coin toss.

Washington fans won’t want to bet on making it into the postseason on the above tiebreakers, so the focus will be on surpassing Minnesota. It’s worth noting both teams in the current Wild Card spots do have tough games ahead. Specifically, the Seahawks play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 while the Vikings face the Chicago Bears in the final game, although Matt Nagy could rest players.

Redskins’ Playoff Chances

To start the week, the Redskins hold an 18 percent chance to earn the final Wild Card spot. They also have a two percent chance at both the No. 5 and No. 4 seeds (winning the NFC East), per Playoff Status. Obviously, the most likely scenario according to the odds points to Washington landing on the outside of the playoffs looking in (79 percent).

Any loss for the Redskins would set their postseason hopes back in a big way, especially when considering that the Vikings draw the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Washington’s chances fall on the shoulders of multiple other teams, so all they can do at this point is keep winning games and hope for help.

