Rockets Trade Talk: Deal for Hawks’ Kent Bazemore Discussed

The Houston Rockets have remained active in the NBA trade market as of late, even ramping up their efforts to bolster certain areas it seems. While nothing huge has happened just yet, it seems they could be in the midst of a continued push for Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed, the Rockets are among teams who have shown interest in Bazemore, and the two sides have even had discussions about a deal.

“The Houston Rockets are among the teams that have had discussions this season about Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore, sources said. Bazemore is expected to receive interest from several contenders.” Charania writes.

It’s an interesting spot for the Rockets, but one that makes sense. Bazemore would provide a much-needed scorer on the wing and a solid defensive option as well. He’d have the chance to step into the role which was previously held by Trevor Ariza in previous seasons more than likely.

Kent Bazemore’s Solid 2018-19 NBA Season

While the 29-year-old has jumped around a bit throughout his NBA career, he’s stuck with the Hawks over the past four-plus seasons. This year marks his fifth year with Atlanta, and through the first 33 games is on pace to set a career-high in points per game while also having one of his best shooting stretches as well.

Currently, Bazemore averages 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while also racking up a career-best 1.7 steals. Arguably the most impressive part is that Bazemore has upped his scoring while playing just 27.5 minutes per game. This can largely be attributed to his 44.5 percent shooting mark, which is higher than any previous season with the Hawks.

Rockets’ Lack of Depth Due to Injuries/Struggles

The short-lived Carmelo Anthony era in Houston has been well-documented to this point, and that was just the start of the issues. The veteran All-Star played in just 10 games alongside James Harden and company, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He shot 40.5 percent from the field, a number almost identical to his regular-season mark with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Even beyond that, point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a hamstring injury currently and will likely miss a few weeks of action. Forward James Ennis is also battling a hamstring injury of his own and has been out since mid-December. The Rockets’ depth has taken a major hit and they’re left with a second unit featuring a range of players who have seen very little run and even less production. This includes names such as Brandon Knight, Michael Carter-Williams, Gary Clark and Marquese Chriss.

Outside of the current starting five, only Gerald Green and Austin Rivers (in one game) have averaged more than 7.5 points per game. This does not include Ennis, who averages 8.0 points per, but doesn’t have a set timeline for return.

