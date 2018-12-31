Seahawks Playoff Schedule: Who & When Will Seattle Play Next?

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs as the No. 5 seed. The Seahawks will travel to Dallas to play the No. 4 Cowboys on Wild Card weekend. The NFL has not officially announced the date and time for the game. The Seahawks will play on either Saturday, January 5 or Sunday, January 6.

There is speculation the Cowboys-Seahawks game will be on Saturday night. Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. reported the matchup is expected to be the January 5th primetime matchup.

“Per a source, FOX is doing the early wildcard game next Sunday from Chicago which means that Dallas will likely play Saturday night,” Hill tweeted.

Despite already securing playoff berths, the Cowboys and Seahawks opted to play the majority of their starters in Week 17. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the team’s mindset heading into their season finale.

“I particularly think it’s a part of the discipline of performance, that you don’t allow yourself to say that this game isn’t as important as some other game,” Carroll told The News Tribune. “I know that there are coaches—and you guys have all heard it for years—say that ‘you can only get up so many times a year. You can only have so many big games’ and all that. I just flat out know that’s not true. I just know it’s not true.”

The Seahawks defeated the Cowboys 24-13 in their matchup earlier this season. The game took place in Seattle and now the Seahawks will be the road team. The game was also prior to the Cowboys acquiring star wide receiver Amari Cooper.