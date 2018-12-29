Shea Patterson NFL Draft Stock: Latest on Michigan QB’s Future

Originally, it seemed that the expectation was that Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson would enter the 2019 NFL Draft. But the script was flipped just days ahead of Christmas, meaning his draft outlook would be pushed back a year. As Patterson revealed on Twitter, he decided to return to school for another year.

The Michigan quarterback spoke to Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News after making the decision, confirming it during the interview.

“I think my original plan was to come here and help the team out as much as I could,” Patterson said. “The thoughts were maybe come out after one year, so I think there might have been some speculation there. At this point, I feel like everybody thinks I’m coming back. Excited to get that out there so they know.”

Patterson has played a huge role in leading the Wolverines to a 10-2 record which set the team up for a Peach Bowl matchup with the Florida Gators. The junior quarterback began his career with Ole Miss and transferred after two seasons, making 2018 his first year with Michigan.

Through 12 games this season, Patterson totaled 2,364 yards with a 64.8 completion percentage while throwing 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for 268 yards and two additional scores. The 6-foot-2 quarterback was on NFL radars, but we broke down the latest outlook for his draft stock and projections.

Shea Patterson’s NFL Draft Outlook

Although Patterson won’t be a part of the 2019 draft class, he’s received some mixed reviews to this point. As Walter Football detailed prior to the season, scouts were fairly split on his NFL outlook. One scout pointed to the Michigan quarterback’s potential to be an early-round pick while another essentially called him a one-year wonder.

Scout One, “Physically, [Patterson]’s more gifted than Baker Mayfield. [Patterson] is a better athlete and pure passer. If he has a big year, I don’t see why he couldn’t be an early-rounder.” Scout Two, “No, I don’t think [Patterson] has early-round potential. Jevan Snead was a 1-year wonder too.”

With that said, Patterson did receive high marks in Walter Football’s quarterback breakdown for the 2020 NFL Draft. They cited him as the No. 3 overall quarterback with Jarrett Stidham, who’s going pro this year, at No. 2. Currently, the projected round Patterson could be selected ranges from the first to third, although that will likely change with another full season to be played.

Jim Harbaugh Views Shea Patterson as NFL Quarterback

The Wolverines coach offered up his stamp of approval on the young quarterback’s NFL outlook. During an interview on Inside The Huddle with Brad Galli of WXYZ.com in November, Jim Harbaugh praised Patterson, stating his belief that the signal-caller has the ability to play at the next level (h/t 247Sports).

“He’s playing great, there’s no question about it,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got all the ability and he’s got the mind to play the game for along time at the professional level. I feel really strongly about that.”

Whether or not Patterson, who was also selected by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft, is able to take that next step in his career remains to be seen. But he’ll have all of 2019 to prove that he’s an NFL-caliber player.

