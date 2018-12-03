Sixers’ Amir Johnson Drains a Steph Curry-Esque Tunnel Shot

NBA Fans are aware that Steph Curry isn’t the only pregame trickster with the deep shots, right? Allow me to refresh your minds since it has probably been a while since anybody has seen some Steph Curry trickery. While warming up before games, social media would typically get a view of Curry’s range based off of some ridiculous shot during the pregame warmups. But did you know that Sixers center Amir Johnson can reach Curry’s range as well without a defense in his face?

Before the Philadelphia 76ers matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the team was doing their practical pregame warmups. While players usually take it easy with a few jump shots here and there along with some layups, Amir Johnson decided that he was going to have a little bit of fun instead. So he decided to get the early crowd’s attention by going to the back of the player’s tunnel near the bench and launching an out of bounds three-ball.

Johnson from Deep

AMIR FROM THE TUNNEL (via tgoodman621/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Xm3JRCeLIm — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) December 3, 2018

We all know that Steph Curry is a guard, who is very much known for his ability to shoot from long range. Johnson, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. A shot like this would be expected from the Sixers starting center, Joel Embiid. But to see Johnson attempting it and succeeding on the first try was quite shocking, to say the least.

Now that Johnson is seeing more of a limit to his minutes this season by averaging only 10 MPG, he is attempting to get as much action as he can in any way. So if that means he has to pump up the early bird crowd by taking ridiculously long three’s from the tunnel, then so be it. After all, this video was by far Johnson’s most prominent highlight from Sunday’s matchup against the Grizzlies where he dropped zero points, and only registered a single rebound.